Cardiologist with 16+ years of experience warns of 5 ‘silent’ heart attack symptoms most people ignore

From busy mornings to late-night deadlines, we tend to dismiss small discomforts as stress, fatigue, or just another long day catching up with us. But sometimes, those ‘normal’ sensations are your heart’s early cry for attention. What’s worrying is how easily these subtle clues can be mistaken for harmless issues. Dr Wolfson highlights 5 overlooked heart attack symptoms that could save your life. (Image by Tumisu from Pixabay )

Dr Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist from Arizona in the US, having more than 16 years of experience, shares in his November 28 Instagram post 5 unusual heart attack symptoms that deserve far more attention than they get. (Also read: Kota cardiologist with 30 years of experience says ‘sugar is the new cocaine’; shares how it affects your body and mind )

“Everyone knows the classic symptoms of a heart attack… but I want to tell you about five that you’ve never heard of, and these could save your life,” Dr Jack wrote in the caption. Let’s take a look at his recommendations:

1. Skin issues

Your skin can reveal internal inflammation. “Dry, itchy, flaky skin, unexplained rashes, eczema, all of that is a sign that there’s something burning on the inside,” Dr Wolfson said. He added that inflammation and oxidative stress can increase the risk of heart attacks.

2. Frequent headaches

According to him, “Headaches are not normal.” He explained that they may hint at blood vessel issues or poor nitric oxide levels, both of which indicate the system is under stress. Persistent headaches, he said, shouldn’t be ignored.

3. Abdominal discomfort

Digestive problems such as constipation, bloating, nausea or abdominal pain can also be warning signs. “The heart and the gut are intimately connected. Never ignore these digestive issues,” he noted.

4. Unexplained pain

Dr Wolfson emphasised that widespread aches and pains may reflect underlying inflammation. “Any kind of pain anywhere… is linked to inflammation, which is linked to heart attack and stroke,” he said. Pain in the tooth, shoulder or between the shoulder blades, he warned, can sometimes accompany a heart attack in progress.

5. Poor sleep

Sleep disturbances, frequent night-time wakeups, or chronic insomnia may signal trouble too. “If you have sleep issues… these things are linked to increased heart attack risk,” he said.

He ended with a reminder: “Your body whispers before it screams out in pain.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.