Delhi cardiologist with 40 years experience shares a practical survival guide to withstand the city's severe AQI crisis

As winter sets in, Delhi once again finds itself shrouded in a thick blanket of toxic smog, with the air quality dipping into ‘poor’ or worse for several consecutive days. This seasonal decline has become an almost predictable pattern, with pollution levels steadily worsening year after year - yet the health risks remain just as severe. In such conditions, protecting yourself is no longer optional but essential. Delhi's air pollution crisis has taken the form of a severe health emergency is the city. (ANI)

Dr Alok Chopra, the founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Delhi’s Aashlok Hospital, with 40 years of experience, has shared a practical survival guide for the severe air-pollution crisis gripping the city and its residents. In an Instagram video posted on 27 November, the cardiologist stresses that the real concern is how deeply Delhi’s poor air quality has been normalised, and he goes on to share key precautions the public must follow for their own safety.

Air pollution shouldn’t be normalised

In his Instagram video, Dr Chopra admits, “I have lived in Delhi for 72 years and today I'm saying something I never imagined I would say. I am ashamed of what my city has become. I am Dr Alok Chopra. Delhi is not just my birthplace. It's my home. It's where I grew up. Where my children grew up. Where every memory of mine lives. And today we are breathing some of the most toxic air on this planet.”

However, he points out that this crisis did not emerge suddenly - Delhi’s air quality has been steadily deteriorating over the past decade. The cardiologist recalls, “Back in 2017, many of us doctors marched at India Gate. We warned that this crisis was coming. Well, it came and it stayed and now it shapes the way we live every single day.”

The most alarming part, Dr Chopra warns, is that the public has begun to normalise this reality, and many no longer bother to take precautions. He notes, “What troubles me most is how normal everyone has made it. People have stopped wearing masks. Children still go to school on hazardous days. We look around and think if nobody else is doing anything, why should I? Let me say this clearly. This is not normal and it should never be treated like this. And as a doctor, here is what I would advise you must do right now to protect yourself during this severe air pollution.”

Step 1: the basics

Wear an N95 mask every time you step outdoors.

Keep the children and elderly indoors as much as possible.

Use your air purifiers, especially at night.

Avoid outdoor exercise.

Stay well hydrated.

Step 2: targeted supplements to fight inflammation and oxidative stress

Vitamin C + vitamin E - essential combination with powerful antioxidants.

Curcumin

Quercetin

Beta-carotene

Sulforaphane - from broccoli sprouts.

B complex vitamins

Vitamin D - must be increased during high pollution days.

Omega-3 fatty acids

Fish oil

NAC (N-acetyl cysteine)

CoQ10

Step 3: foods that help the body fight pollution

Lemon

Turmeric

Spinach

Grapes

Avocadoes

Nuts

Pomegranate

Kiwis

Step 4: improve the air inside your home

More plants indoor: Keeping plants like snake plants, spider plants, money plants, aloe vera, and rubber plants indoors helps clean the air.

Use a humidifier: especially with oxygen support, if it is advised.

Use air purifiers: ventilate your home by opening windows strategically when AQI is low.

Step 5: things to avoid indoors

Do not light candles, incense, or fresheners indoors.

Avoid smoking or vaping

Do not burn wood or trash indoors.

Stop using aerosol sprays.

Avoid indoor smoking completely.

Step 6: monitor AQI

Check AQI everyday and plan your schedule accordingly.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.