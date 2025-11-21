Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares best ‘morning drink’ to kickstart your day; reveals its amazing benefits

For busy mornings, it’s easy to feel drained before the day even begins. Dr Alok Chopra, Cardiologist in Delhi and co-founder of Aashlok Hospital with experience of 40 years, shares in his November 20 Instagram post a simple morning drink that promises stable energy and sharper focus, helping you stay alert and productive from the very first sip. (Also read: Cardiologist with 16+ years of experience shares 5 heart tests every adult should know to reduce cardiac disease risk ) Start your day strong with Dr Chopra's nutrient-packed bullet coffee.

Describing his routine, Dr Chopra says, “Today we are going to talk about coffee. Actually, it’s going to be bullet coffee, the coffee which heals. So let’s start. First, we pour the coffee into the cup. Then we take some MCT oil or ghee and pour a little bit in. That’s one. Next, we take some cacao, which is optional, and then some cinnamon, very important. And finally, add a pinch of haldi, my favourite. And lo behold, you’ve got bullet coffee. This is my early morning ritual.”

Health benefits of bullet coffee

The benefits, according to Dr Chopra, are numerous:

1. Sharper focus thanks to the combination of MCT oil and caffeine

2. Stable, crash-free energy throughout the morning

3. Enhanced metabolism

4. Improved mood chemistry

5. Gut nourishment

6. Powerful antioxidant defence

Dr Chopra’s simple recipe:

Coffee

1 tsp MCT oil or ghee

Cacao (optional)

Cinnamon

A pinch of haldi

“Blend it well and drink your way into clarity,” he adds.

With this easy-to-make, nutrient-packed coffee, mornings are not just about waking up, they’re about starting strong, with energy, focus, and wellness in a single cup.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.