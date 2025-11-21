Hyderabad cardiologist reveals 5 harmful morning habits that may harm heart health: 'Sitting immediately after...'

Heart health is majorly rooted in lifestyle habits, from diet to exercise. The timing of these habits also plays a fundamental role. Mornings, in particular, pass in a blur as you rush to get started. Certain missteps in your morning routine may quietly put your heart under stress. This is why you need to be extra cautious about how you begin the day. Adjusting unhealthy habits can help you go a long way in safeguarding your cardiovascular health. Heart health are deeply rooted in your daily habits. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Want to ditch morning coffee and tea: Nutritionist shares 5 healthier drinks to start your day

To understand which habits one should avoid in the morning, HT Lifestyle connected to Dr Narasa Raju Kavalipati, senior consultant- cardiology and director, Interventional Cardiology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. He revealed five habits which undermine long-term health.

1. Skipping breakfast

First up, the cardiologist advised against skipping breakfast. Usually in the morning, the rush makes many forget or skip breakfast entirely. But this causes blood sugar and hormonal problems, which all affect cardiovascular health.

Revealing what happens if you go long hours without breakfast, Dr Kavalipati said, “Blood sugar dips, the stress hormones rise, and the heart works harder to keep the body steady. Over time, this pattern can increase cravings, overeating later in the day, and fluctuations that strain cardiovascular health.” He instead advised having a balanced breakfast. Going long hours on an empty stomach is not recommended, as the cardiologist insisted that something as basic as fruit with nuts helps.

2. Scrolling on phone after waking up

Avoid checking your phone first thing in the morning. (Picture credit: Freepik)

It is a common habit in the morning to reach out for your phone and check for notifications. But the cardiologist advised to strictly avoid this habit as the morning screentime triggers a mental load that affects stress hormones. “A sudden surge of stress hormones first thing in the morning raises heart rate and blood pressure,” he described. Instead, the cardiologist recommended keeping a ten-minute buffer where you can stretch, do deep breathing or move slowly.

3. Drinking coffee on empty stomach

Many are in the habit of drinking caffeinated drinks first thing in the morning. Bed tea is a common tradition, centred around the habit of having tea in bed before breakfast. But Dr Kavalipati shed light on the negative impact of coffee on your health.

“Caffeine hits faster on an empty stomach, causing palpitations or a jittery rush in some people. While coffee itself isn’t the villain, that early spike can be unsettling for those with borderline blood pressure or pre-existing heart concerns,” he explained. The cardiologist cautioned against eating caffeinated drinks on an empty stomach and advised pairing any food with coffee to mitigate the ill effects.

4. Sitting immediately after waking up

If the first ring of alarm has you jerking awake and sitting upright immediately, you may wish to reconsider this habit. The cardiologist explained that the heart has to work harder to get blood flowing when the body is still stiff from the night. So instead of immediately getting up, he advised, “A few minutes of gentle movement, stretching, or walking around the house wakes up the muscles and gives the heart an easier transition.”

5. Ignoring morning fatigue

Lastly, if you persistently feel exhausted, the cardiologist explained that it may indicate underlying issues and yoy may require a health check-up. It is not your usual morning grogginess. “Ignoring that kind of tiredness can leave the heart doing extra work just to keep your energy up through the day,” Dr Kavalipati explained the consequences.

So, by following simple habits, like having a healthy breakfast, delaying screen time, limiting caffeine and stretching gently after waking up, you can protect your heart health and reduce unnecessary stress on your heart. When you avoid unhealthy habits then you build a foundation for good cardiovascular health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.