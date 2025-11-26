Kota cardiologist with 30 years of experience says ‘sugar is the new cocaine’; shares how it affects your body and mind

Sugar has become a staple in our diets, hidden in everything from desserts and soft drinks to sauces and packaged foods. While it adds sweetness and energy, excessive consumption can have serious consequences for overall health. Cutting sugar is essential for heart health and preventing long-term issues. (Pexels )

Dr Saket Goyal, cardiologist and heart specialist based in Kota with more than 30 years of experience, shares in his November 18 Instagram post how sugar can harm cardiovascular health, disrupt mental balance, and trigger long-term health issues.

How excess sugar impacts health

“Sugar is not just a sweetener,” says Dr Saket. “When we consume sugar, it triggers the release of another hormone in the body called insulin. Insulin doesn’t just lower blood sugar levels, it also promotes fat storage in the body. This is why even if you’re eating moderately, excess sugar can still contribute to weight gain and other health issues.”

He adds, “If there is one basic rule for any healthy diet, it would be a zero-sugar approach. Avoid all kinds of sugar and sugar substitutes in your meals. Cutting down on sugar is not only essential for maintaining a healthy weight but also for protecting your heart, metabolism, and overall well-being. By following this principle, you can truly stay healthy and safe. Be healthy, be safe.”

What study reveals

According to a 2023 study published in the journal Nutrients, excessive consumption of free or added sugars has a clearly negative impact on human health, affecting obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cognition and mood, while the health effects vary depending on the carbohydrate class and source, and further research is needed to clarify these relationships in diverse populations.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.