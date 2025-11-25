Bhopal nutritionist shares 3 high-protein soups that keep you full, warm and nourished during cold winter months
As the cold season approaches, maintaining warmth and energy becomes a challenge. Nutritionist shares 3 soup recipes that are both comforting and nutritious.
As temperatures drop and winter sets in across the country, our bodies need more warmth and nutrition to stay healthy and energised. Chilly mornings and cold evenings often leave people feeling hungry quickly or reaching for snacks that may not be very nutritious. Soups are a perfect solution, they’re warm, filling, and can be packed with protein to keep you full for longer. (Also read: Kokilaben Hospital gastroenterologist explains when ‘acidity or heartburn’ could signal serious gut problems )
Renu Rakheja, nutritionist and health coach based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, shares in her November 22 Instagram post 3 high-protein soups that are both nourishing and satisfying.
1. Matar paneer creamy soup
Calories: 300 | Protein: 22 g
Ingredients (serves 2):
- Green peas – 2 cups (300 g)
- Paneer – 150 g, crumbled
- Onion, chopped – 1 small
- Garlic, sliced – 3-4 cloves
- Whole cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Green cardamom – 2
- Cinnamon stick – 1½ inch
- Black peppercorns – 8-10
- Bay leaf – 1
- Vegetable stock/water – 3 cups
- Olive oil – 2 tsp
- Salt – to taste
- Fresh mint – 1 tbsp, chopped
- Lemon juice – 2 tsp
How to make:
1. Warm 1 tsp olive oil on medium; add cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, peppercorns, and bay leaf. Sauté 30-40 sec until aromatic.
2. Add onion and garlic; sauté 2 min, then add peas, stock.
3. Optional: Remove whole spices for a milder flavour.
4. Add paneer, blend until smooth and creamy.
5. Return to pot; heat gently for 1 min.
6. Finish with mint, lemon juice, and a 1 tsp olive oil drizzle.
2. Tofu and vegetable soup
Calories: 300 | Protein: 20 g
Ingredients (serves 2):
- Extra-firm tofu – 200 g, cubed
- Olive oil – 1 tbsp for marinade
- Italian seasoning – ½ tsp, crushed
- Olive oil– 1 tsp for cooking
- Vegetable stock – 1 cup
- Diced tomatoes with herbs – 200-210 g, undrained
- Button mushrooms, sliced – 1½ cups
- Green peas – ¼ cup
- Roasted bell pepper – ½ cup
- Tomato paste – 1 tbsp
- Green olives, sliced – 2 tbsp
- Salt and black pepper – to taste
- Parmesan – a pinch (optional)
How to make:
1. Marinate tofu with olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Rest 15–30 min.
2. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in the oven; sear tofu 5-8 min until golden.
3. Add vegetable stock, diced tomatoes, and tomato paste; bring to a boil.
4. Add mushrooms and peas; simmer 5–7 min until tender.
5. Stir in roasted red pepper and olives; heat 1–2 min. Top with Parmesan if desired.
3. Masoor moringa shorba
Calories: 240 | Protein: 14 g
Ingredients (serves 2):
- Red masoor dal – ½ cup
- Tomatoes – 2 medium, chopped
- Moringa leaves – 1-1½ cups
- Whole spices: cumin seeds (1 tsp), bay leaf (1), cinnamon stick (½ inch), cloves (2), black peppercorns (6-8)
- Turmeric – a pinch
- Olive oil – 1 tsp
- Lemon – to finish
- Salt – to taste
How to make:
1. Heat 1 tsp olive oil; add cumin, bay, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns. Sauté 30-45 sec.
2. Add tomatoes, turmeric, and salt; cook until jammy.
3. Stir in masoor dal + water; pressure cook until completely soft.
4. Add moringa leaves; simmer 2-3 min. Finish with lemon juice and pepper.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
