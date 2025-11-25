Bhopal nutritionist shares 3 high-protein soups that keep you full, warm and nourished during cold winter months

As temperatures drop and winter sets in across the country, our bodies need more warmth and nutrition to stay healthy and energised. Chilly mornings and cold evenings often leave people feeling hungry quickly or reaching for snacks that may not be very nutritious. Soups are a perfect solution, they’re warm, filling, and can be packed with protein to keep you full for longer. (Also read: Kokilaben Hospital gastroenterologist explains when ‘acidity or heartburn’ could signal serious gut problems ) Warm up this winter with high-protein soup recipes for healthy eating. (Pexels)

Renu Rakheja, nutritionist and health coach based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, shares in her November 22 Instagram post 3 high-protein soups that are both nourishing and satisfying.

1. Matar paneer creamy soup

Calories: 300 | Protein: 22 g

Ingredients (serves 2):

Green peas – 2 cups (300 g)

Paneer – 150 g, crumbled

Onion, chopped – 1 small

Garlic, sliced – 3-4 cloves

Whole cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Green cardamom – 2

Cinnamon stick – 1½ inch

Black peppercorns – 8-10

Bay leaf – 1

Vegetable stock/water – 3 cups

Olive oil – 2 tsp

Salt – to taste

Fresh mint – 1 tbsp, chopped

Lemon juice – 2 tsp

How to make:

1. Warm 1 tsp olive oil on medium; add cumin, cardamom, cinnamon, peppercorns, and bay leaf. Sauté 30-40 sec until aromatic.

2. Add onion and garlic; sauté 2 min, then add peas, stock.

3. Optional: Remove whole spices for a milder flavour.

4. Add paneer, blend until smooth and creamy.

5. Return to pot; heat gently for 1 min.

6. Finish with mint, lemon juice, and a 1 tsp olive oil drizzle.

2. Tofu and vegetable soup

Calories: 300 | Protein: 20 g

Ingredients (serves 2):

Extra-firm tofu – 200 g, cubed

Olive oil – 1 tbsp for marinade

Italian seasoning – ½ tsp, crushed

Olive oil– 1 tsp for cooking

Vegetable stock – 1 cup

Diced tomatoes with herbs – 200-210 g, undrained

Button mushrooms, sliced – 1½ cups

Green peas – ¼ cup

Roasted bell pepper – ½ cup

Tomato paste – 1 tbsp

Green olives, sliced – 2 tbsp

Salt and black pepper – to taste

Parmesan – a pinch (optional)

How to make:

1. Marinate tofu with olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Rest 15–30 min.

2. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in the oven; sear tofu 5-8 min until golden.

3. Add vegetable stock, diced tomatoes, and tomato paste; bring to a boil.

4. Add mushrooms and peas; simmer 5–7 min until tender.

5. Stir in roasted red pepper and olives; heat 1–2 min. Top with Parmesan if desired.

3. Masoor moringa shorba

Calories: 240 | Protein: 14 g

Ingredients (serves 2):

Red masoor dal – ½ cup

Tomatoes – 2 medium, chopped

Moringa leaves – 1-1½ cups

Whole spices: cumin seeds (1 tsp), bay leaf (1), cinnamon stick (½ inch), cloves (2), black peppercorns (6-8)

Turmeric – a pinch

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Lemon – to finish

Salt – to taste

How to make:

1. Heat 1 tsp olive oil; add cumin, bay, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns. Sauté 30-45 sec.

2. Add tomatoes, turmeric, and salt; cook until jammy.

3. Stir in masoor dal + water; pressure cook until completely soft.

4. Add moringa leaves; simmer 2-3 min. Finish with lemon juice and pepper.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.