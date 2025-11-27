Amitabh Bachchan’s fitness coach shares secret to burning fat while building muscle: ‘Weight loss alone isn’t enough’

Trying to lose weight? Chances are you’ve been hitting the gym, counting every calorie, and stressing over the scale. But here’s the thing, not all weight loss is created equal. Focusing only on dropping kilos can backfire, leaving you weaker, saggy, or frustrated. That’s where body recomposition comes in. Celebrity fitness coach Shivohaam Bhatt, who has trained stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Aamir Khan, explains why building muscle while losing fat is the smarter, healthier approach. (Also read: Longevity doctor says this ‘1 blood test’ could help detect deadly heart-attack risk before symptoms appear ) Fitness coach advocates muscle building over weight loss for better health.

Why weight loss alone isn’t always healthy

Shivohaam shares in his November 24 YouTube video that while weight loss is essential for clinically obese individuals, it is not always the healthiest goal for everyone. "Weight loss is a very healthy goal for people who are clinically obese. Losing weight will resolve many health problems. But there’s a misconception that to be healthy or feel good, you must lose weight. That’s only partly true. Weight loss improves confidence, but if done incorrectly, you may lose muscle tone, and your body may sag, leaving loose skin," he explains.

Shivohaam warns that excessive cardio or step-counting without proper protein intake can lead to muscle loss. "That’s why weight loss alone isn’t a completely healthy goal. Focus should be more on body recomposition."

Why focus on body recomposition

According to Shivohaam, body recomposition involves reducing fat and increasing muscle simultaneously. "Training, clean eating, and stress management are crucial. Without these, you cannot be healthy. Muscle building is important because it increases your BMR (basal metabolic rate), improves insulin sensitivity, and keeps your heart healthy. Functional training involves movements that replicate real-life actions, like lifting heavy objects or climbing stairs."

He adds that different training methods serve different purposes. "High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by rest. Steady-state low-intensity cardio is effective for burning fat without overexerting yourself. Functional training combined with low-intensity cardio helps burn calories and maintain fat loss efficiently."

How building muscle helps in recomposition

Shivohaam explains the metabolic importance of muscle: "Building muscle helps burn fat because muscle is metabolically alive. Muscle requires energy to maintain, unlike fat. If you don’t stimulate your muscles through weight training and proper protein intake, your body will conserve energy and lose muscle, making fat loss harder."

By prioritising muscle-building and body recomposition over just weight loss, individuals can achieve healthier, more sustainable results while maintaining strength, functionality, and overall wellness.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.