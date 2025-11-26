Longevity doctor says this ‘1 blood test’ could help detect deadly heart-attack risk before symptoms appear

Heart disease continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, yet many high-risk individuals remain unaware of their actual vulnerability. Highlighting a major diagnostic gap, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert with an MD from Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity, shared why one specific blood test could be crucial in preventing heart attacks, especially in people who appear perfectly healthy by traditional standards. (Also read: Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience calls fibre the ‘most important tool’ for health and a longer life; here's why ) Simple blood test could prevent heart attacks, says longevity expert Dr Vassily. (Freepik)

What is the dangerous heart attack–triggering particle

In his Instagram video from May 2025, Dr Vassily issued a stark warning, “If you want to make sure you never ever die from a heart attack, there’s one particle test that you need, but most traditional doctors still ignore it. Missing this test could literally be the difference between life and death.”

He explained that while routine cholesterol panels focus heavily on LDL levels, they often fail to detect a far more dangerous marker. “Half of all heart attack victims show up with a normal LDL,” he said. “Meanwhile, a sticky inherited particle is busy drilling plaque into their arteries while routine panels completely look the other way.”

According to Dr Vassily, 1 in 5 people carries this dangerous particle, and standard screenings, including treadmill stress tests, do not detect it. “You could be crushing your workouts today and still be days from disaster,” he warned.

Dr Vassily described how the particle behaves in the body: “This particle clings to arterial walls, oxidises lightning fast, and sparks the soft plaque that’s most likely to rupture and cause deadly heart attacks.” He emphasised that early detection allows doctors to “slam the brakes on it, cool arterial inflammation, and turn plaque from dynamite into drywall.”

How a simple blood test can prevent heart attacks

The good news, he said, is that identifying the particle is simple. “A single blood draw that exposes all this is a simple apolipoprotein panel,” Dr Vassily explained. One of the most important markers on this panel is Apolipoprotein B (ApoB). “Whether it’s in the green, yellow, or red, it can hand you decades of clear warning and a clear plan to live heart-attack-proof,” he added.

ApoB reflects the number of atherogenic (plaque-forming) particles circulating in the blood. Experts consider it one of the most reliable indicators of cardiovascular risk, more accurate than LDL alone.

Dr Vassily’s message is clear: relying solely on traditional cholesterol panels may leave dangerous blind spots. By including an ApoB test, individuals can gain early insight into their heart health and act before serious damage occurs.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.