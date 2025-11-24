Longevity expert suggests 5 tips to age well: Eat lean proteins, spend time with loved ones and more

Talks of longevity keep popping every now and then, especially when a centenarian makes headlines and everyone's looking for scoops on their long life's secrets. The curiosity to add years to life is not a novel concept; it has been around for a long time. Often, many wonder if there's a formula or secret pill. But the actual truth is way simpler than you think. Longevity expert recommends adding lean protein, like eggs to your diet.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: 100-year-old Japanese chef from Jiro Dreams of Sushi documentary shares his secret to long life: 'best medicine is...'

Ht Lifestyle connected to Dr Farman Ali, longevity expert and specialist surgeon at Tata Main Hospital, to learn more about longevity. For the surgeon, the meaning of longevity is different.

“Longevity is not about immortality; it is about impact. It is never about adding years to life, but instead, it’s all about adding life to years," he said. He identified a very big distinction that many people may confuse. Longevity is about the quality of life, not quantity. It is not about how long you live, but how well you live your life. You could live to be an octogenarian and beyond, and yet struggle with multiple chronic illnesses with severe mobility issues. This reduces the quality of your life. True longevity includes independence, vitality, and good health in the golden years of your life.

But what's true longevity? It is not exactly measured by the number of birthdays you celebrate, but whether you can keep your resilience and good health intact as you age. You could be in your 60s, strength training, eating healthy, travelling around, beginning new hobbies, and enjoying life without any exhaustion.

Dr Farman revealed that longevity depends on multiple factors. He said, “Longevity depends on genetic, environmental, and, most of all, daily life habits.” In his practice and across the broader wellness industry, he has observed how even the smallest and consistent choices can have a huge impact on the body over time. This is why you need to pay attention to your lifestyle habits as they impact your long-term health substantially.

Here are the 5 habits Dr Farman shared that help you live longer and healthier:

1. Focus on quality sleep:

Make sure you sleep well everyday!(Adobe Stock)

There's a reason why experts across the health and wellness industry keep recommending prioritising quality sleep, and for all the right reasons. Dr Farman also advised sleeping well for better ageing. From immediate benefits like waking up well-rested with sharper focus in the morning, to several long-term advantages, sleep unconditionally supports your well-being.



Dr Farman, highlighting sleep as be body's natural repair system, explained, "Aim for 7-8 hours of rest, uninterruptedly. Poor sleep creates inflammation, weakens the immune system, and accelerates ageing.” You can protect your health across decades if you follow healthy sleeping habits.

2. Eat mindfully and in moderation:

Diet is one of the pillars of good health. You have probably heard of the saying, ‘You are what you eat.’ Yes, it is quite literal. What you put on your plate determines how you are going to age or if you suffer, but also whether you are likely to develop co-morbidities. While genes are one of the factors, diet too is instrumental.

Dr Farman advised an appropriate diet, “A diet of vegetables (such as spinach and broccoli), fruits (such as berries and apples), whole grains (like oats and brown rice), and lean proteins (such as fish, eggs, or lentils) is one that is balanced, with limited intake of sugar, salt, and processed foods.”

Simultaneously, pay attention to how you eat, as the longevity expert insisted on eating slowly and stopping if you are feeling full so that your metabolism remains healthy. When you eat fast, you don't allow your body to register the fullness, till the time it extremely strains your digestive system.

3. Stay physically active:

Regular movements keep your mobility levels high. (Shutterstock)

The longevity expert warned against a sedentary lifestyle, highlighting that when you move, your joints, heart, and mind stay healthy.

“A combination of walking, stretching, and light strength training for at least 30 minutes daily can help improve one's circulation, mood, and overall longevity,” he recommended, emphasising that physical activity needs to be a part of daily routine. This means movement is non-negotiable. Years later, you are likely to retain independence and mobility because you keep exercising every day.

4. Manage stress positively:

Lifestyles are becoming more dizzying, running at breakneck, almost hypersonic speed, from looming deadlines to back-to-back meetings. Your mind keeps buzzing, always teetering on the edge. Dr Farman reminded that stress management is crucial, and one needs to ensure they adopt mindfulness techniques to ease stress responses. The reason? He shared that chronic stress releases hormones that accelerate the process of ageing, which is why stress management is one of the fundamentals if you wish to age healthily.

He recommended some techniques to manage daily stress, “Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, or meditation daily to create calm within. Even 10 minutes of quiet reflection can be soothing for your nervous system and help you improve your mental clarity.”

5. Build meaningful connections:

Be in touch with your friends and hang out often to reduce stress. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Lastly, focus on building social connections. Dr Farman insisted that it's one of the most prominent factors that determine how long one will live.

“Spend time with your family and friends, nurture the relationships that get you through life, and find meaning in your community or work,” he advised.

So how often should you socialise? He suggested, “Ideally, aim to socialise for at least 5–6 hours per week, whether through calls, gatherings, or shared activities.”

People who maintain social connections are likely to live healthier lives. So if you tend to ghost, avoid calls, cancel plans, or take 2-3 business days to reply back to your friends, it's high time you reconsider this habit. Try to regularly be in touch with friends and family, whether through physical meet-ups or calls.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.