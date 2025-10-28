100-year-old Japanese chef from Jiro Dreams of Sushi documentary shares his secret to long life: 'best medicine is...'

Usually, in the conversation of longevity, there's often a search for a ‘medicine’ to increase one's lifespan and stay healthy for longer. The discourse shifts from superfoods, exercise trends, diets and so on. But what about work? It's hardly ever counted among the longevity secrets, as usually it is perceived as the very thing that wears people down. Working is typically associated with long hours of burnout and stress. Sushi legend Jiro Ono turned 100 years old. (Bureau of Social Welfare, Tokyo Metropolitan Government via AP)

Yet for Japan's culinary legend Jiro Ono, known from the Jiro Dreams of Sushi 2011 documentary, work is the very thing that's keeping him alive and thriving.

According to an AP report, published on October 27, 2025, Ono, who is now a centenarian, is still not ready to retire. Jiro Ono turned 100 years old this year on October 27, marking a major milestone. Even after a whole century, it turns out retirement isn't anywhere on his horizon, at least for now. The report, based on government statistics, also stated that Jiro is now among Japan's nearly 100,000.

What is Jiro's secret to staying healthy?

The AP report included excerpts from his interaction with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, who asked him the secret behind his health. To this Jiro replied, "I can no longer come to the restaurant every day ... but even at 100, I try to work if possible. I believe the best medicine is to work.” His passion for his craft is evident. Even when age has slowed him, as he may not be able to show up every day, his dedication towards his passion remains unwavering. To him, sushi-making is beyond just a profession.

Jiro Ono, the world's oldest Michelin-starred head chef and a three-time winner of the honour, is living proof of how passion and purpose can act as powerful longevity medicines.

“I plan to keep going for about five more years," he said last month at an event of Japan’s Respect for the Aged Day, highlighting how he aims to continue working.

He admitted that his hands don't work ‘well’, but he hasn't given up, as he still serves sushi to special guests.

About his work

According to the AP report, Jiro is the founder of Sukiyabashi Jiro. It is a 10-seat sushi bar in the basement of a building in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district. He started training for sushi-making at age 7 at the Japanese restaurant of a local inn. He became a sushi chef when he was 25. 15 years later, he opened his own restaurant in 1965.

In 2011, Jiro Dreams of Sushi, a documentary, captured his life's journey and dedication towards his work. It won several awards and brought his discpline for his craft to a wider, global audience.