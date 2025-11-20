AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 5 food combinations for good health: ‘Eat chia seed with…’

Sometimes, healthy foods are just better in pairs, coming together to deliver double the benefits. Not only do they provide combined power, but they also enhance each other's nutritional value. Some food duos are healthy on their own, but when paired, they become much more nutritionally powerful. Try adding chia seeds to your diet.(Freepik)

If you want to amp up your healthy eating, try being a matchmaker for your already nutritious food to reap the double benefits as they bring out the best in each other.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience and trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shared a post on Instagram on November 20 about some healthy food combinations that can supercharge your healthy eating game.

Here are the food combinations Dr Sethi mentioned:

1. Chia seed with yoghurt

Chia seeds have skyrocketed in popularity in the fitness world, and for all the valid reasons too, celebrated widely for easing bowel movements and supporting gut health. Likewise, yoghurt too has become a staple for gut-friendly food. When these are combined, the benefits are multiplied.

Dr Sethi revealed the benefits, “Eat chia seeds with yoghurt because the soluble fibre and protein improve digestion and satiety.”

This means that combining these two helps to stay fuller for a longer time, keeps cravings away and supports smooth digestion.

2. Oats with walnuts

Oats are commonly chosen when one is looking for a healthy breakfast, while walnuts are acknowledged as a healthy fat and a brain-healthy food. Dr Sethi shared the value of combining them, “Eat oats with walnuts because beta-glucan fibre and omega-3s support cholesterol and heart health.” So, if you are wondering what to sprinkle on your oatmeal, consider walnuts, as they help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and greatly support heart and brain health.

3. Rice with beans

Rice is a staple in the Indian diet and sometimes may get a bad rep for being a carb. But you can make rice healthier with the addition of beans. Dr Sethi advised, “Eat rice with beans because together they form a complete protein with all essential amino acids.” This pairing gets your body amino acids, which help build muscle and boost the immune system.

4. Avocado with leafy greens

Looks like double the green, double the power? Often, leafy greens are recommended in a diet. The addition of avocado further bolsters the power of green coloured veggies' nutrients. As per Dr Sethi, you get several vitamins from this combination.

The gastroenterologist added, "Eat avocados with leafy greens because the fats help you absorb fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K."

5. Dark chocolate with almonds

Dark chocolate becomes even healthier when it is paired with almonds. The gastroenterologist explained that the magnesium from the chocolate, combined with the healthy fats in almonds, helps support mood, boost energy and maintain blood sugar levels.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.