Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience calls fibre the ‘most important tool’ for health and a longer life; here's why

As more people seek ways to live longer, healthier lives, the focus is shifting toward simple dietary choices that offer long-term benefits. Fibre, often underestimated, is one such powerhouse nutrient. Emphasising its importance, Dr Jeremy London, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, shares in his November 25 Instagram post 4 science-backed reasons why prioritising fibre can significantly support longevity. (Also read: Is leftover biryani healthy? UK surgeon explains the surprising gut health benefits of refrigerated biryani ) Dr London highlights fibre's role in gut health and longevity benefits.(Freepik)

Dr London said, “Most people think of fibre as something your grandmother worried about. But the truth is, if you care about living longer and living better, fibre is one of the simplest and most powerful tools you have.”

He explained that dietary fibre is the non-digestible part of plants, “things like cellulose, pectins, et cetera”, and then detailed why it is essential for longevity.

1. Cardiometabolic protection

Dr London noted, “Fibre modestly lowers circulating LDL cholesterol, and it combats insulin resistance, the same levers I'm trying to optimise in every patient I operate on.” These improvements directly reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other metabolic disorders.

2. Better digestion and gut health

According to him, “Fibre increases stool bulk, which keeps things moving. That’s not just comfort, that reduces the risks of constipation, diverticular disease, and even colon cancer.”

He added that fermentable fibres support the gut microbiome:“Fermentable fibres feed your gut bacteria, which produce short-chain fatty acids, powerful molecules that reduce inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and support your overall immune health.”

3. Weight management

Dr London emphasised fibre’s natural role in appetite regulation, “Fibre increases satiety and slows gastric emptying. It helps prevent overeating, not through willpower, but by making you feel full.”

4. Most people aren't getting enough

Despite its importance, intake remains low. “Most adults get far below the daily recommended 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men,” he said.

Dr London concluded with a simple, actionable recommendation: “If you want an easy, evidence-based longevity intervention, add more plants to your plate.” He encouraged increasing fibre intake through whole foods such as legumes, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds, highlighting that the greatest benefits appear as intake rises.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.