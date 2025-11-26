Is leftover biryani healthy? UK surgeon explains the surprising gut health benefits of refrigerated biryani

If you love biryani so much that you deliberately order extra just to enjoy it again the next day, here’s some delicious news - keep doing it. Leftover biryani, once refrigerated, doesn’t just taste amazing; it actually transforms into a powerful gut-friendly food. Thanks to the way cooled rice, spices, vegetables and meat change after a night in the fridge, your favourite comfort dish can help feed your gut microbiome, boost microbial diversity, and offer surprising nutritional benefits. Dr Rajan shares all the surprising gut health benefits of eating leftover biryani.(Unsplash)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, has made a surprising case for leftover biryani - calling it a potent gut health food that nourishes beneficial bacteria and delivers antioxidants that support microbiome diversity. In an Instagram video posted on November 26, the surgeon explains how the nutrients in refrigerated rice, spices, vegetables, and meat come together to create a potent mix that supports gut health.

Resistant starch

Dr Rajan explains that when leftover biryani is refrigerated, it forms resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic for gut bacteria - making it beneficial for your gut. He explains, “When rice sits in the fridge overnight, something magical happens. It forms resistant starch, a type of prebiotic that your gut bacteria love. And resistant starch behaves more like a fibre than a carbohydrate. It helps with satiety, blood glucose regulation, and better gut barrier function.”

Polyphenols and antioxidants

According to the surgeon, leftover biryani is not only rich in resistant starch but every spoonful is loaded with polyphenols, antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds from the spices it contains. He explains, “They're a potent source of polyphenols that support microbial diversity. This spice mix is basically a microbial multivitamin disguised as comfort food.”

More nutrients

While excessive amounts of processed meat can be bad for your gut, especially when combined with a diet deficient in fibre, Dr Rajan highlights the meat in biryani is unprocessed, and sensibly portioned amounts can be packed with vital nutrients. He points out, “Lean, unprocessed meat can provide vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and amino acids. All of these are crucial for gut barrier integrity and supporting the immune cells which line the gut.”

Additionally, biryani also includes vegetables, onions and herbs, which add nutritional value. Dr Rajan concludes, “Your microbiome judges the entire dish, not the passport of just one ingredient. Moderate amounts of unprocessed meat plus fibre plus polyphenols is balance, not crimes against the gut. In other words, leftover biryani isn't just damn tasty, it's metabolically mature.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.