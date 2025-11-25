Fitness coach reveals her secret to staying fit during travels: Here’s what you can do

Julie Capozziello, a popular fitness coach, has revealed the secret to maintaining weight while you are travelling. Capozziello says you can easily stay fit if you follow a good diet and stay disciplined. Here’s what Capozziello recommended on her latest Instagram post. Here's how to stay fit during travels(Unsplash)

Eat protein and fibre in the morning

Julie Capozziello says she eats “protein” and “fibre” at some point in the morning while travelling. According to the online fitness coach, you can pair avocado with eggs, Greek yoghurt with berries, or cottage cheese with chia seeds.

Capozziello says the protein-and-fibre combination “helps me feel my best”. “You can have the muffin, the bagel, the coffee cake! Have what you want. Add what you need later,” she adds.

30 minutes of physical activity

Julie says it is essential to engage in physical activities for at least 30 minutes. According to her, going for a walk is as effective as anything else. You can consider “exploring the new place you’re in”, and it “can be literally at any point of the day,” adds Julie.

She further shared that one of her clients dropped 23 lbs by following her routine despite “travels during her six-month wedding transformation”.

Avoid alcohol

Capozziello does not prefer alcohol. She says she likes to limit herself to “1-2 fun drinks per day”. Fitness enthusiasts tend to avoid desserts. However, Capozziello says you can have dessert if you really like it. Just try to “split it and get a meal that’s not as carb-heavy”.

When at a restaurant, Capozziello says, you can use ChatGPT to “examine the menu” and order something “macro-friendly”.

Also read: Jessica Biel reveals her arm, back and full-body workout plan along with her fitness approachDrink lots of water

Julie says it is ideal to drink at least three bottles of water a day. In addition, hit the gym occasionally. “If you are going somewhere, like visiting parents for Thanksgiving for 7-10 days, you can check if a local gym has a free week pass”.

Things to carry

When you are travelling, Julie Capozziello says you should carry these things with you: Protein powder, protein bars, chomps sticks, a water bottle, daily vitamins, gym clothes, and sneakers.

“Have fun and do not stress”, says Capozziello. “Don’t do anything extreme or different. Just get back to your regular routine,” she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.