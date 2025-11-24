Jessica Biel reveals her arm, back and full-body workout plan along with her fitness approach

Jessica Biel has finally lifted the curtain on the fitness routine behind her toned arms, strong back, and on-screen confidence. The actress posted a detailed workout video on Instagram, calling it “the arm and back workout everyone asked for.” Wearing sleek black gym wear, she moved through different exercises along with her trainer, Ben Bruno. Jessica Biel shares workout routine(Getty Images via AFP)

Jessica Biel's grueling workout routine

In her caption, Jessica thanked her trainer for helping her stay fit both for her Netflix series The Better Sister and for everyday life. “Thank you to my friend and amazing trainer @benbrunotraining… you can get his app to do these workouts too!” she wrote.

A routine built for strength, not exhaustion

The video shows Jessica performing a mix of strength moves using resistance bands, dumbbells, gymnastic rings, and a workout bench. But she reminded fans that she doesn’t do all the moves in one session.

Her trainer Ben Bruno explained in the video, “There are a lot of great moves here, but we don’t do them all in the same workout.” He added that a typical session includes:

• One back exercise

• One shoulder exercise

• One triceps exercise

• A few movements for legs and core

Ben says Jessica’s routine is designed to be efficient, not exhausting. “She does full-body workouts that work everything at once to maximise efficiency,” he shared.

The secret: consistency, not extremes

Ben also opened up about Jessica’s realistic approach to fitness. Instead of pushing for perfect physique year-round, she focuses on steady training.

“It’s impossible to maintain peak condition all the time,” Ben noted. “Jess knows that. She spends most of the year working out consistently, seven out of ten hard.” When a role requires her to look her absolute best, she increases the intensity for a few weeks before returning to her normal routine.

Jessica also follows simple travel-friendly workouts when filming away from home, proving that staying fit does not require fancy equipment, only discipline.

Fans were surprised to learn that one dramatic move in the video, a straight-leg pull-up using gymnastic rings, is something Jessica will not repeat. Ben revealed she attempted it once before filming The Better Sister and has “no intention of doing it again.”

With her honest reveal, Jessica Biel shows that her real fitness secret is smart training, consistency, and knowing when to push, and when not to.