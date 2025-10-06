Jessica Biel's fitness secrets for toned abs and fit body at 43 revealed: Mixing up exercises, listening to the body

Jessica Biel shared her personal workout routine in July 2025 on TikTok, and Flow Space shared a glimpse into the Hollywood actor's impressive regimen in a July 17 Instagram video. In the clip, Jessica – who has two sons with singer-husband Justin Timberlake –detailed several exercises, including barbell hip thrusts (modified with dumbbells), hamstring curls, and a cable med glute kickback (also modified with resistance bands due to travel). Also read | Actor Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank' Jessica Biel's approach to fitness is all about adaptability, consistency, and a positive attitude towards ageing. (Instagram/ Jessica Biel)

Get fit with Jessica Biel

Top takeaways from Jessica Biel's fitness approach include mixing up exercises, listening to your body, and staying consistent for long-term success. She said in the video: “First exercise – barbell hip thrust. I don't have a barbell here. I'm just using dumbbells on the plate. Whole body this way first. I pop them on my thigh, and then I drop down. Knees slightly bent. Put your butt way back. It's almost like you're dragging right in front of your knees. And then all the way back up on the ball.”

Jessica added, “Hamstring curls: 10 to 12. I'm doing this three times. three counts down slowly, then spring back up. The next thing I'm doing is a goblet step through squat lunge. Actually, now this is the uh cable med glute kickback. I don't have a table. I am just on the road, making the best I can do. I have two different bands. I mean, this is weird, right? But this is all I've got. I have this other band here because I'm going to go up and wait for the second set. Kettle bell dead bugs. Lower abs, lower back, super-engaging core.”

Jessica's workout is about embracing age, strength

Jessica explained that she was adapting her routine because her body was ageing, highlighting the importance of building muscle and flexibility. She performed exercises to engage her core and lower body and encouraged people to embrace getting older and stronger together.

Jessica said: “I'm tired. My body is not 20-years-old anymore, you know. So, I'm adjusting my workout to what I need to do. You've got to build muscle. So, that's a key part of my particular routine and a ton of flexibility. I hope it wasn't totally boring. Thanks for checking it out. Let's get older and stronger together.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.