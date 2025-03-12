Want toned legs? Australian woman who lost over 40 kg shares her leg workout routine

Carla Visentin is a Melbourne-based fitness coach, who keeps documenting her weight loss journey. In a February 27 Instagram post, she shared a gym video of her leg workout routine that can also help you achieve toned legs. She said, “I lost over 40 kg. Here’s my leg workout routine that helped tone my legs while on a weight loss journey.” Also read | Alia Bhatt's leg workout revealed, watch 5 intense exercises she does at the gym Carla Visentin keeps sharing her before and after weight loss photos alongside tips to shed kilos. (Instagram/ Carla Visentin)

Here's a leg workout routine for toned legs

Sharing further details of her workout, Carla said, “I train legs twice a week — one day focusing on glutes and hamstrings, and the other on quads and calves. The breakdown of exercises used is three sets of each exercise, doing a weight challenging enough to do 10-12 reps. Remember, results won’t happen without the right diet. To really see the definition and tone, nutrition is essential. You cannot spot-reduce fat through diet and exercise.”

Ahead, a breakdown of each exercise shared by Carla:

Romanian dead lift (RDL)

⦿ Targets: Hamstrings, glutes, and lower back

⦿ How to do it: Hold a barbell or dumbbells with your feet shoulder-width apart. Bend at the hips, keeping your back straight, and lower the weight down to just below your knees. Push your hips back and squeeze your glutes as you lift the weight back up to the starting position.

Bulgarian split squat

⦿ Targets: Quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and core

⦿ How to do it: Hold a dumbbell in each hand and stand with your back to a bench or chair. Place one foot on the bench behind you and lower your body down into a lunge position, keeping your back straight and your front knee at a 90-degree angle. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Alternate legs with each rep.

Glute hyperextension

⦿ Targets: Glutes and hamstrings

⦿ How to do it: Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Lift your hips up towards the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top of the movement. Lower your hips back down to the starting position and repeat.

Cable kickbacks

⦿ Targets: Glutes

⦿ How to do it: Stand facing a cable machine with the cable at hip height. Hold a handle in each hand and lift one leg back behind you, keeping your knee straight. Return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

Seated hHamstring curl

⦿ Targets: Hamstrings

⦿ How to do it: Sit on a seated hamstring curl machine with your legs hanging off the edge of the bench. Curl your heels up towards your glutes, then lower them back down to the starting position.

Carla added that you must remember to always warm up before starting your workout, listen to your body, and adjust the weights and reps based on your fitness level.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.