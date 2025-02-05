From quick fixes to sustainable health: Tips to choose the right nutrition for your busy lifestyle

Amidst the endless loop of meetings and looming deadlines, maintaining a healthy diet often takes a backseat. Most of us leave our home with a cup of coffee, a sugary snack grabbed on the go, or maybe even skipping meals altogether. This has become a common coping mechanism for busy individuals however, these habits come at a cost, leading to fatigue, poor concentration and long-term health issues. Balanced and right nutrition is essential for preserving energy levels, enhancing productivity and strengthening immunity, to meet the demands of a hectic lifestyle. Superfoods are overrated, here’s what you should be eating instead.(File Photo)

Superfoods alone won’t save your health

The buzz around superfoods has captured public attention but the secret to sustainable health lies in striking a balance. Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that pack a high concentration of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and healthy fats that include berries, nuts and seeds, leafy vegetables, yoghurt, quinoa and more. However, there’s a catch. Superfoods, while undeniably beneficial, are not a magic bullet and cannot replace the need for a well-rounded, balanced diet.

The key to truly nourishing your body lies not in focusing on a single ingredient but in embracing diversity. A balanced diet ensures maintaining optimal health and supports the body’s various functions. It involves consuming the right proportions of macronutrients and micronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins and minerals, where each plays a unique role in overall well-being. Moreover, knowing the components of a balanced diet focusing on portion control and variety is essential.

Superfood berries: Rich in antioxidants, berries are nutrient-dense superfoods that efficiently fend off free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.(Unsplash)

Eating a wide range of nutrient-dense foods from all food groups ensures that you don’t miss out on vital nutrients, while portion control helps maintain a healthy weight. A well-balanced meal plan isn’t about deprivation but about moderation and mindful eating. For busy individuals, it’s important to keep meal preparation simple yet nourishing. Health experts emphasise the importance of incorporating a variety of nutrient-dense foods into your daily routine.

The real way to eat healthy on a busy schedule

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr PN Arora, CMD at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals in Kaushambi, shared, “Amidst the hectic lifestyle, we often overlook the power of balanced meals in favour of quick fixes. Following a balanced diet is beyond adding superfoods to our meals; it is about providing the body with the right amount of nutrients in the right proportions. The goal is not to rely on quick fixes, but to nourish your body for long-term health and sustained energy.”

Ruchi Sahay, Co-Founder of Earthylia, revealed, “Superfoods can enhance your diet by providing concentrated nutrients but they should be part of a balanced and varied eating plan. For instance, you can start your day with overnight-soaked nuts and seeds which will offer a perfect balance of carbs, fats, and protein. You can also grab granola bars to avoid skipping breakfast. The key to healthy living is consistency, variety and moderation in all aspects of your diet. Incorporating a combination of proteins, healthy fats, carbohydrates and vitamins is key to long-term wellness, helping you sustain energy and thrive, even on your busiest days.”

While breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day, in our busy schedule it takes quite an effort to decide what to have every morning. If you stock your pantry with some healthy essentials, then deciding what you want for breakfast is easy and putting it together seems easier.(Photo by Rachel Park on Unsplash)

Thus, creating a personalised eating plan means aligning your food choices with your needs and lifestyle. You can focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods that fit your goals while keeping the plan flexible. Gradually building healthier habits that fit into your busy lifestyle, creates a positive relationship with food and nurtures both your body and mind.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.