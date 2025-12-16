Not just for digestion, nutritionist explains how fiber-rich psyllium husk or isabgol can support weight loss

If you have ever tried losing weight, you know the hardest part is not exercise, it is hunger. That constant urge to snack is not always about craving, often, it is about what your plate is missing. Fiber is one of the most overlooked nutrients when it comes to weight loss, and psyllium husk (isabgol) happens to be one of the simplest ways to add more of it to your daily diet. This natural fiber, derived from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant, helps you feel fuller for longer, making it easier to eat less without feeling deprived. Once it hits your stomach, it absorbs water and swells, creating a natural feeling of fullness. Know exactly how it can help with weight loss and how to consume it. Psyllium husk is a rich source of soluble fiber that helps you feel full for longer.(Adobe Stock)

What makes psyllium husk helpful for weight loss?

Psyllium husk does not melt fat or speed up metabolism. Instead, it works by controlling appetite and improving gut function, two key factors in sustainable weight loss. A study published in the Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners notes that psyllium is a non-fermented, gel-forming fiber that supports satiety and metabolic health.

Another study in Nutrition Today found that overweight individuals with type 2 diabetes who consumed psyllium for two months lost an average of 3.7 kg compared to those on a placebo. "Feeling full helps you eat less, and psyllium helps create that fullness naturally," added Nutritionist Mitushi Ajmera.

How does psyllium husk control hunger?

"One gram of isabgol provides nearly four grams of soluble fiber," explains Ajmera. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the gut. This slows digestion, delays stomach emptying, and sends fullness signals to the brain. Since digestion slows down, blood sugar levels remain steadier, which helps reduce sudden hunger pangs and cravings, especially for sugar or refined carbs.

Apart from appetite control, psyllium husk supports overall metabolic health. Regular intake may also help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol.

How much psyllium husk should you take?

Initially, go slow and start with a small amount. Ajmera recommends beginning with 1/2 teaspoon once daily to allow your body to adjust. If it suits well, this can be increased to 1 teaspoon per day, taken 10–15 minutes before a meal.

The maximum safe limit is 2 teaspoons (around 10 g) per day, which provides roughly 8 g of soluble fiber. Taking more than this may cause bloating or discomfort, especially if water intake is low.

How to consume psyllium husk?

With warm water: Mix 1 teaspoon in a glass of warm water, stir quickly, and drink immediately. Do not let it sit, as it thickens fast.

With curd or yogurt: Helpful for people with loose stools or sensitive digestion.

Timing: Taking it before meals helps with appetite control.

Stay hydrated: Increas e water intake. Fiber without enough water can worsen constipation instead of fixing it.

Important tips to remember

Never consume psyllium husk dry, as it can swell and cause choking.

Stay well-hydrated throughout the day.

Use it as a supplement, not a replacement for fiber-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, dals, and whole grains.

Weight loss still depends on a calorie deficit and a balanced plate.

Who should avoid psyllium husk?

People with swallowing difficulties

Those with known allergies to psyllium

Individuals with kidney problems should consult a doctor before use

Psyllium husk can be an effective addition to a weight loss routine and help you eat less, feel fuller, and stay consistent.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)