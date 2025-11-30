Nutritionist reveals unlikely superfood which can be the solution to constipation, and it's not chia seeds or Isabgol

If you’re tired of battling stubborn constipation and feel like even your go-to natural remedies - from psyllium husk to chia seeds - just aren’t doing the trick, there’s one more simple, natural solution you may be overlooking. According to nutritionist Khushi Chhabra, a surprisingly humble superfood could be the key to finally getting your gut moving again. Read on to find out more about the nutritional benefits of this superfood.(Pexel)

Khushi, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has revealed her number one superfood for constipation relief - and it’s not the usual suspects like chia seeds or psyllium husk. In an Instagram video posted on November 29, the nutritionist emphasises, “The number one best food for constipation is not chia seeds, not flaxseeds and definitely not cucumber, because it’s prunes.”

Why are prunes the ultimate gut superfood?

Fibre powerhouse

Prunes or dried plums are rich in various fibres which feed the gut microbiome while improving bowel movements. Khushi highlights, “Prunes are super rich in soluble and insoluble fibre which helps in regulating your bowel movements.”

Natural sorbitol

The nutritionist explains that the natural sugars in prunes - called sorbitol - aid bowel movement, making stool easier to pass. She states, “This natural sugar pulls water into your gut, softening stool and making it easy to pass and adds bulk to the stool. This works better than Isabgol.”

Nutrient dense

Prunes are rich in nutrients that not only support healthy bowel movements and relieve constipation but also benefit bone and heart health. According to Khushi, “Rich in vitamin K, boron, and potassium, it is good for your bones as well as your heart health.”

Gut barrier support

The polyphenols in prunes also help protect and strengthen the gut lining. Khushi highlights that prunes are “packed with polyphenols to build a healthy gut lining and help in diversifying gut microbiota for better gut health.”

How to consume

Khushi states, “Simply soak two to three prunes overnight and have them first thing in the morning.” She also mentions that it is safe for everyone including children, adults as well as people with diabetes since its low glycemic index allows for slower sugar release.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.