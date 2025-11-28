Looking for healthy munchies? Nutritionist shares ‘desi superfood snack’ recipe that supports healthy menstruation

Do you often find yourself craving munchies, swinging open the fridge door in search of something to binge on, or raiding the pantry for biscuits and namkeens - only to feel guilty afterwards and googling “healthier snacks”? What if we told you there’s a delicious, homemade option that not only satisfies those cravings but also supports hormonal balance, healthier periods, and steady blood sugar? Try out Khushi's healthy snack recipe!(instagram/@nutritionwith_khushi)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared a “desi superfood snack” recipe that not only supports healthy menstruation and balanced hormones but also helps regulate blood sugar. In an Instagram video posted on November 27, the nutritionist breaks down why this combination makes the ultimate wholesome snack, highlighting its rich nutritional profile and the health benefits it offers.

Ingredients

Good quality gur (jaggery)

Black chana (chickpea)

Black sesame seeds

Process

To make Khushi’s recipe, start by melting good-quality gud or jaggery in a cooking pot. Add the black chana - packed with fibre and protein - and then mix in black sesame seeds for both their nutty taste and their skin and hair-enhancing properties. Combine well until everything is evenly coated.

Why is this your ultimate healthy snack?

Khushi highlights, “Every menstruating woman should snack on these because it keeps their blood sugar level stable, supports their hormones and actually satisfies them. And please add this to your parents’ diet also, because the namkeens and biscuits they snack on every day are doing more harm than you think. Or, if you have a daughter above the age of 15, this is literally the best snack to support her iron levels and help her get healthier periods.”

Here’s what you get from the nutrient-dense mix:

Gur (jaggery)

The nutritionist explains that jaggery acts as a natural digestive aid and delivers a quick energy boost without the crash associated with refined sugar.

Black chana (chickpea)

Khushi states, “One of the best sources of plant-based protein and high fibre, which helps keep your gut healthy and full for a longer time so that you avoid mindless binging. It’s also rich in protein and iron.”

Black sesame seeds

According to Khushi, black sesame seeds are packed with healthy fats, calcium, and powerful antioxidants that support skin and hair health. They even contain copper, which helps slow down and potentially reverse greying hair.

Health benefits

Khushi advises, “Stop munching on processed biscuits and switch to this desi superfood snack combination which is better than any protein bar!” She outlines the various health benefits of the nutritious snack:

Stabilises blood sugar levels: Unlike biscuits or namkeens that spike insulin, this snack keeps your blood sugar levels stable.

Nutrient-dense: You are eating real food, not empty calories.

Hormone support: Beneficial for menstruating women and teenage girls, as it helps boost iron levels and supports healthier periods.

Budget Friendly: It is healthier and cheaper than any packaged ‘diet’ snack in the market!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.