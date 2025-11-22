Say goodbye to winter joint pain! Nutritionist recommends this soup recipe that strengthens bones and boosts immunity

When winter sets in, many people feel it first in their bones - aching knees, stiff joints, and that heavy, lingering discomfort that makes even simple movements feel harder. While the cold weather often worsens inflammation, the right nourishment can make a noticeable difference. Try Khushi's recipe for stronger bones this winter!(instagram/@nutritionwith_khushi)

Also Read | Nutritionist explains why you shouldn't drink coffee from disposable paper cups: ‘You are drinking plastic with your…’

To help ease those winter aches from within, Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared a nutrient-rich soup recipe designed to strengthen bones and soothe joint pain. Her recipe is not only packed with essential nutrients but is especially helpful for those who experience bone and joint aches during winter. In an Instagram video posted on November 20, the nutritionist highlights, “One bowl of this as your meal and your bones will thank you!”

Ingredients

Black urad dal

Carrots

Turmeric

Black pepper

Salt

For tadka: ghee, jeera, hing, ginger, garlic, onion

For garnish: white butter, coriander

Process

Soak black urad dal overnight or a minimum of eight hours.

Add black urad dal and carrots in a pressure cooker and cook with turmeric, black pepper and salt for four to five whistles.

Once cooked, blend into a smooth, creamy soup with a blender.

Heat ghee in a pan, add jeera, hing, ginger, garlic and onion for a flavourful tadka.

Add tadka to the soup and boil it for five to six minutes.

Finish with one spoon of white butter (which boosts iron absorption) and coriander.

Serve hot.

Health benefits

According to Khushi, this nourishing meal-replacement soup is ideal for boosting bone and joint health, especially in winter, reducing inflammation, and giving your body a gentle reset. She highlights, “If your bones, joints, or knees ache in winter, this is the soup your body has been craving. Black urad dal and black sesame seeds are a calcium-rich, mineral-dense powerhouse that nourishes your joints from the inside out.”

She recommends having it at least twice a week and highlights the numerous health benefits it offers. The nutritionist explains, “Have this at least two times a week and you will feel lighter, cleaner plus it will make your bones stronger, joints smoother, and strengthen immunity this winter. Your bones will thank you for this.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.