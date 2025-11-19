Nutritionist explains why you shouldn't drink coffee from disposable paper cups: ‘You are drinking plastic with your…’

Despite being marketed as the “safer” option, paper cups are far from harmless. Microplastics have become so widespread that they’re now found everywhere - from breast milk to reproductive tissue - and even that seemingly innocent paper cup is part of the problem. What looks like simple paper is actually coated with plastic, which can seep into your drink, especially when it’s hot - so most of us are unknowingly sipping microplastics with every coffee. Drinking coffee in paper cups can be dangerous because of the microplastics entering your body.(Pexel)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, is raising awareness about the hidden dangers of paper cups - and the broader risks of ingesting microplastics. In an Instagram video posted on November 18, the nutritionist emphasises, “You are drinking plastic with your coffee!” and explains why it is dangerous.

Why avoid plastic cups?

According to Khushi, disposable plastic cups are coated with a thin waterproof lining - and when you drink from them, significant amounts of microplastics can leach into your beverage. She explains, “We think we are making a safe choice with paper cups, but the reality is much scarier. That ‘paper’ cup is actually lined with a hidden layer of plastic (usually polyethylene) to keep it waterproof. And every time you pour hot coffee into it, microplastics smaller than 25,000 microns leech into your drink.”

What happens when you pour hot coffee in paper cups?

Khushi emphasises that microplastics are now found everywhere - from breast milk to male reproductive tissue - and this is alarming because these tiny particles enter the bloodstream and quietly disrupt hormones, impair gut health, and increase inflammation, often without people even realising it.

The heat reaction

According to the nutritionist, when hot coffee is poured into a paper cup, the high temperature instantly breaks down the cup’s plastic lining, causing thousands of microplastics to leach directly into your drink.

Why is this dangerous?

These tiny particles don’t remain confined to your stomach - they enter your bloodstream and disrupt normal bodily functions. Khushi highlights, “They can enter your bloodstream and act as endocrine disruptors, meaning they mess with your hormonal balance. In fact, it is one of the biggest culprits of oestrogen dominance in women.” Microplastics can also trigger inflammation, disrupt gut health, and interfere with long-term metabolic function.

Recommended alternatives

Khushi strongly advises against using paper cups and instead, recommends switching to ceramic or stainless steel containers. She highlights, “Ask for a ceramic cup when you are drinking there or carry your own stainless steel tumbler for coffee on the go.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.