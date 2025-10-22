Doctor reveals disturbing link between microplastics and how humans age: ‘More likely to suffer heart attack…’

Microplastics, tiny particles resulting from the breakdown of plastics, are increasingly being linked to concerning health effects. Emerging studies suggest that these invisible pollutants don’t just linger in the environment - they are now being detected inside the human body, from arteries to brain tissue, and even the placenta. Microplastics are everywhere - even inside your body!(Unsplash)

Recent research has found disturbing evidence that microplastics can strain cells, impair organ function, and potentially accelerate biological aging, raising questions about their long-term impact on heart, brain, and overall health.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, highlights the larger impact of microplastics on human health and ageing in an Instagram video posted on October 21. The doctor stresses, “Microplastics aren’t just an environmental issue,” and highlights their widespread presence in the human body and potential impacts on health.

Microplastics are every where

Dr Sood highlights that microplastics are not restricted to the environment anymore. He points out, “These microplastics have been discovered in human arteries and brain tissue, and even in the placenta during pregnancy.” He mentions that research shows these microplastics strains the body’s cells in ways linked to faster aging, and can even contribute to heart and brain health related issues.

The doctor explains, “They seem to strain the body in ways linked to biological aging or how well your cells and organs hold up over time. Studies show these particles can stress out cells, damage their energy supply, and even make them shut down earlier than normal.”

How do microplastics affect health?

Besides causing cell damage and hampering energy supply, Dr Sood also mentions that microplastics have been proven to cause heart and brain health related issues. He explains, “In one study, people with plastic fragments and artery plaques were more likely to suffer heart attacks, strokes, or die sooner.” While research on the impact of microplastics on human health and aging is still ongoing, current evidence suggests that these tiny particles could quietly reshape the way human bodies age.

