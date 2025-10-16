Cheese lovers beware! Study finds microplastics in dairy products, find out which types are the most risky

Microplastics enter the food chain through various pathways

Microplastics are infinitesimally small plastic particles, typically less than 5 millimetres in size. They come from everyday items like water bottles, food containers, and break down into very small fragments. These particles have infiltrated the human body and have been found in nearly every organ, from the liver to the stomach, and even in blood vessels. Often, they are thought to come from plastic containers, but did you know microplastics have infiltrated food as well?

An Italian study, published in the npj source of food journal on July 10, revealed that cheese contains hidden microplastics, too. The study was conducted by the University of Padua.

Cheese contains more microplastics than milk

Dairy products like cheese, milk usually contain high fat.(Shutterstock)

In fact, not just cheese, the study shared that the majority of dairy products contain microplastics. The researchers tested 28 dairy samples, which include milk and various cheeses and found microplastics in all of them, except two. Cheese had more microplastics than milk. While milk has around 350 particles per kilogram, cheese contains a staggering 1,000 per kilogram. PET, polyethene and polypropylene are the common plastics. These are usually associated with packaging, indicating one of the causes of contamination.

Other than this, farm equipment, animal feed or processing machinery could also be the other causes which may cause contamination, leading to hidden microplastics in dairy products.

Cheese contains more microplastic particles. (Picture credit: Gemini)

Which types of cheese contain more microplastics?

Certain types of cheese carry more microplastics. Fresh cheeses like mozzarella, ricotta, paneer had fewer particles, which were only around 1,280 per kg, while ripened/aged cheeses like cheddar, Gouda, Parmesan contain more, with 1,857 per kg.

Aged cheese contains more microplastics. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

What are the consequences?

Microplastics, when they enter the human system, may cause inflammation, hormone disruption, liver damage, gut problems, and mental health issues. Cancer, infertility, heart disease and lung diseases remain the long-term health risks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

