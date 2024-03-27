Dairy products to eat and avoid for better heart health

Dairy products are considered an important part of a balanced meal and are packed with essential nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, B vitamins, potassium and vitamin D, which are important at various developmental stages in kids and also as we grow old. However, when it comes to heart patients, dairy consumption must be approached carefully. Dairy products also have saturated fat which can boost LDL cholesterol levels and raise risk of heart diseases. (Also read | Millet pizza to ragi wrap; mouthwatering millet recipes that will leave your kids asking for more) Experts say dairy products should not be skipped altogether as they have a wealth of important nutrients that can benefit the body and the mind.(Freepik)

Especially, in case of people who already have heart illnesses, full fat dairy products can lead to cardiovascular complications. As per studies, moderate dairy intake, up to 200 grams per day, may not pose detrimental effects on cardiovascular health.

However, experts say dairy products should not be skipped altogether as they have a wealth of important nutrients that can benefit the body and the mind. While low fat milk, green yoghurt and cottage cheese receive thumbs up, full fat milk and cream cheese must always be consumed in moderation. In case you are looking for replacing dairy and other sources of saturated fat, unsaturated fat, such as nuts, avocados, or olive oil can be included in the diet.

Best dairy options for heart patients

For individuals with heart conditions, it is important to prioritize options low in saturated fat and cholesterol, as these components can exacerbate cardiovascular risk factors. Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospital shares best and worst dairy products for people with heart conditions.

Low fat or skimmed milk

Optimal choices include low-fat or skim milk, offering essential nutrients with reduced saturated fat content.

Low fat yoghurt

Similarly, low-fat yogurt, particularly plain varieties devoid of added sugars, presents a favourable option to mitigate saturated fat and calorie intake.

Low fat cheese

Incorporating low-fat cheese, such as cottage cheese or part-skim mozzarella, can provide dairy benefits with moderated saturated fat content, though portion control remains pivotal due to calorie density.

Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt stands out for its elevated protein and reduced carbohydrate content compared to regular yogurt, rendering it advantageous for heart health.

Worst dairy products for heart patients

Full fat milk

Full-fat milk and yoghurt variants should be avoided due to their heightened saturated fat and cholesterol content, exacerbating cardiovascular risks.

Cream cheese or cheddar

Cream cheese, rich in saturated fat, should be consumed sparingly, while hard cheeses like cheddar or Swiss, high in saturated fat, warrant limited intake in heart patients' diets.

Heart patients must exercise moderation and portion control when it comes to dairy products.