World Milk Day 2023: 5 delicious ways to add milk and dairy products to your diet

Milk is an essential part of our daily diet and is a storehouse of many important nutrients. Having a glass of milk every day not only provides you with the right dose of calcium, but also other vital nutrients such as protein, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, riboflavin and pantothenic acid. Milk also helps meet the daily requirement for Vitamin B12, especially for vegetarians. Milk also aids in brain development, maintaining healthy blood pressure, supporting healthy immune function and keeping muscles, bones and teeth strong. World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1. The day was created in the year 2001 by Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to promote the benefits of dairy for people around the world. (Also read: Is it safe for people with diabetes to drink milk? Expert answers) World Milk Day 2023: Packed with essential nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals, it contributes to strong bones, healthy muscles, and improved immune function(Pixabay)

"Milk, known for its rich nutrient content, is a valuable addition to one's diet. Packed with essential nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamins, and minerals, it contributes to strong bones, healthy muscles, and improved immune function. Incorporating milk and milk products into your diet can ensure a wholesome and nutritious meal," says Bengaluru-based Nutritionist Anupama Menon in an interview with HT Digital.

Tasty ways to add milk to your diet

From creamy smoothies to comforting paneer recipes, there are numerous ways to enjoy these dairy delights. Menon shares a list of delicious foods that can be made with milk or dairy products.

1. Smoothie

A smoothie is a delightful blended drink that combines the goodness of yoghurt, fresh fruits, and the added richness of almonds or peanut butter. It is a fantastic option to kick-start your day in a nutritious and flavourful way.

2. Latte

Indulge in a soothing late-night latte to enhance your sleep by boiling a glass of organic milk with a blend of aromatic ingredients. Start by adding 3-4 strands of saffron, sprinkle in ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon, add ¼ teaspoon of haldi (turmeric), and a pinch of pepper. Allow the milk to gently simmer, infusing it with the delightful flavours and beneficial properties of these ingredients. And voila!

3. Soaked/overnight oats

Create a nutritious breakfast option by preparing soaked oats or overnight oats. Simply soak 2-3 tablespoons of oats with ½ cup of yoghurt, 3-4 teaspoons of berries, ½ cup of your favourite fruit, 4-5 roasted nuts, and 2 teaspoons of dark chocolate chips in a jar overnight in the refrigerator. The next morning, you'll have a delicious and wholesome meal ready to enjoy.

4. Stir-fried veggies with tomato basil soup

For a light and delectable dinner, try stir-fried veggies complemented by approximately 40 g of natural grated cheese. Begin by stir-frying an assortment of fresh vegetables until they become tender and vibrant. Then, sprinkle approximately 40 g of grated natural cheese, allowing it to melt and create a creamy and flavourful coating. To complete the meal, serve the stir-fried veggies alongside a comforting tomato basil soup.

5. Grated paneer

Indulge in a protein-rich and flavoursome evening snack by layering seasoned and spiced grated paneer over slices of vegetables such as tomato, lettuce, or brinjal. Begin by grating the paneer and seasoning it with your choice of spices. Next, assemble the grated paneer as a filling, layering it generously over slices of fresh vegetables like tomato, lettuce, or brinjal. Bake this delicious ensemble until the paneer is golden and the vegetables are tender.