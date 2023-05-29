Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / Paint your Monday blues, brown with this recipe of milk chocolate chip cookies

Paint your Monday blues, brown with this recipe of milk chocolate chip cookies

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 29, 2023 01:38 PM IST

This Monday, delve into a luscious and indulgent flavour profile of milk chocolate chip cookies with the recipe given here that is loved by both kids and adults

Milk chocolate chip cookies are a delightful treat that combines the classic goodness of chocolate chip cookies with the smooth and creamy sweetness of milk chocolate. These cookies are beloved for their soft, chewy texture and the irresistible bursts of melted milk chocolate with every bite.

Paint your Monday blues, brown with this recipe of milk chocolate chip cookies (Photo by Chef Zareen Clive )
The addition of milk chocolate chips to the cookie dough creates a luscious and indulgent flavour profile that is loved by both kids and adults. Whether enjoyed fresh out of the oven or paired with a glass of cold milk, milk chocolate chip cookies offer a comforting and satisfying dessert experience that is hard to resist.

Check out its recipe below and thank us later -

Ingredients:

½ pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and just warm to the touch

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons nonfat milk powder

1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips*

¼ cup Maldon flaked salt (for sprinkling at the top)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. With a wooden spoon, mix the sugars together in a large bowl and add the melted butter. Stir vigorously for about a minute or more. Mix the egg and vanilla in the measuring cup you used for the sugar and add to the mixture. Stir until the mix gathers a glossy sheen, about 1 more minute.

Mix in the flour, milk powder, salt, baking powder, and baking soda until just combined. Stir in the chocolate chips and mix until evenly distributed. Use a #24 squeeze handle scoop to portion the dough (or lightly form into balls about the size of a golf ball) and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper about 2 to 3 inches apart.

Bake for 9-11 minutes or until golden brown around the edges but still soft in the middle. The cookies will fall as they cool. Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

(Recipe: Chef Zareen Clive)

monday monday motivation monday blues healthy recipes recipes food recipes recipe cookie
