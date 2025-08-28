Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best air purifiers of August 2025 to keep your home free from pollutants

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 01:50 pm IST

The best air purifiers of August 2025 remove dust, allergens, smoke, and harmful particles, making indoor air cleaner, fresher, and healthier for your family.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall

Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier for Home | 5-Stage Filter System with Pre, H11 & H13 HEPA Filters, Activated Carbon | Covers 465 sq.ft | Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Allergens View Details checkDetails

₹8,889

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sharp Air Purifier for Homes/Offices Dual Purification, Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities FP-F40E- White Comes with 7 Years of Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,949

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5 View Details checkDetails

₹9,697

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips AC0920 Smart Air Purifier for Home| Real Time AQI Display | Covers upto 300 sqft|Removes 99.97% of Viruses,Allergens,Dust and PM2.5 |HEPA Filter|Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs | Ideal for Bedrooms View Details checkDetails

₹7,849

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Value for money

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Budget friendly

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | 200 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs I JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I HEPA, Carbon & Pre Filter I 250 sq.ft. I FP-JA30M-B | White View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The importance of clean indoor air has never been greater. With rising pollution levels, allergens, and seasonal dust making their way indoors, having a reliable air purifier ensures that every breath you take is safer and fresher. These machines are designed to trap fine particles, neutralise odours, and even tackle harmful pollutants that can affect your wellbeing.

Cleaner air starts with the right air purifier.
Cleaner air starts with the right air purifier.

From compact models ideal for bedrooms to powerful units that purify large living spaces, the latest air purifiers combine advanced filtration systems with quiet operation and smart features. Whether you live in a polluted city or simply want to reduce allergens in your home, the right purifier makes a noticeable difference to your comfort and health.

Loading Suggestions...

The Honeywell Air Touch V3 utilises a 5-stage filtration system combining Pre-filter, H11 & H13 HEPA filters, an anti-bacterial layer, and activated carbon to remove 99.99% of pollutants, including dust, pollen, smoke, viruses, and bacteria. It covers an area up to 465 sq.ft with a CADR of 300 m3/h, refreshing the air every 12 minutes. The purifier features touch control, low noise operation at 30 dB, and a child safety lock for home use.

Its filter life extends up to 9000 hours (1 year), with reset and replacement indicators for convenience. The unit has a compact design measuring 18.6D x 33.8W x 48H cm and weighs 4.8 kg, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. Sleep mode and timer functions provide quiet and efficient operation tailored to user needs.

Specifications

Filter
5-stage (Pre-filter, H11, H13 HEPA, anti-bacterial, activated carbon)
Coverage
Up to 465 sq.ft (43 m²)
CADR
300 m³/h
Noise Level
30 dB
Dimensions
18.6D x 33.8W x 48H cm; Weight: 4.8 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Efficient multi-layer filtration

affiliate-tick

Low noise and child lock function

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Filter replacement recommended annually

affiliate-cross

PM2.5 indicator may show prolonged warnings

Click Here to Buy

Honeywell Air Touch V3 Air Purifier for Home | 5-Stage Filter System with Pre, H11 & H13 HEPA Filters, Activated Carbon | Covers 465 sq.ft | Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Allergens

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the air purifier good quality, easy to install, with mixed feedback on noise levels and colour indicator accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose Honeywell Air Touch V3 for comprehensive multi-stage filtration, quiet operation, and coverage for medium-sized rooms.

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 delivers fast purification with a CADR of 400 m³/h and covers large spaces up to 516 sq.ft. It uses triple-layer filtration with primary, True HEPA, and activated carbon filters to capture 99.99% of particles, including viruses and allergens, combined with 360° air intake for optimal cleaning.

Equipped with smart features, it offers app, remote, and voice control for Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Energy-efficient and with real-time air quality monitoring on the LED display, it blends into modern homes conveniently.

Specifications

Coverage Area
516 sq.ft.
CADR
400 m³/h
Filter
Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon
Control
App, Remote, Voice
Weight
5.6 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large coverage and fast purification

affiliate-tick

Smart controls and voice integration

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some noise is reported at higher speeds

affiliate-cross

WiFi connectivity can be erratic

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4, Best Purified Air Delivery Rate 387 m3/hr, True HEPA, traps 99.99% Virus, High coverage: 516 Sq Ft, Fast Purification in 7 Mins, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa&GA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise efficient air cleaning and design but report mixed experiences with noise and WiFi.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for large rooms with smart features and high-efficiency triple-layer filtration.

Loading Suggestions...

Sharp FP-F40E uses dual purification with Plasmacluster ion technology combined with Pre-filter, True HEPA, and activated carbon filters, effectively trapping 99.97% of microscopic impurities. It is suited for spaces up to 320 sq.ft., providing cleaner air with reduced allergens and odors.

The purifier has an auto mode, haze mode, and useful sensors for dust and odor detection. Quiet operation and a long filter life of up to 2 years add convenience and reliability, backed by a 7-year warranty on the motor.

Specifications

Coverage Area
320 sq.ft.
Purification Technology
Plasmacluster Ion + HEPA + Carbon
Filter Life
Up to 2 Years
Control
Touch panel
Weight
6.66 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Unique Plasmacluster technology

affiliate-tick

Long filter and motor warranty

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some odor removal inconsistency reported

affiliate-cross

Relatively heavy device

Click Here to Buy

Sharp Air Purifier for Homes/Offices Dual Purification, Plasmacluster Technology,(True HEPA+Carbon+Pre-Filter) Captures 99.97% of Impurities FP-F40E- White Comes with 7 Years of Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Widely considered effective and quiet, with allergy relief benefits but mixed results on odor removal.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for innovative ion purification and long-lasting filters in medium-sized rooms.

Loading Suggestions...

The Air Touch V5 employs a 4-stage filtration process including Pre-filter, Nano-Silver Antibacterial, H13 HEPA, and Activated Carbon filters. Covering up to 589 sq.ft., it achieves a CADR of 380 m³/h and cleans air every 12 minutes, making it ideal for large living spaces.

It features real-time PM 2.5 display, app & voice controls via WiFi, and filter life up to 9000 hours. The quiet operation (starting at 22 dB) and smart auto/manual modes optimize air quality with convenience.

Specifications

Coverage Area
589 sq.ft.
CADR
380 m³/h
Filter
4-stage HEPA + Antibacterial + Carbon
Control
App, Voice, Touch
Noise Level
22 dB (low)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large coverage and frequent purification

affiliate-tick

Smart control and extended filter life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users report color indicator inaccuracies

affiliate-cross

Noise level can rise at high speeds

Click Here to Buy

Honeywell New Launch Air Purifier for Home, 4-stage filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA Filter, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99%PM2.5, AQI LED Display - Air Touch V5

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find it effective, quiet, and valuable, though some report noise and indicator issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for larger rooms needing powerful purification with smart controls and long filter life.

Loading Suggestions...

Philips AC0920 purifies rooms up to 300 sq.ft. with CADR of 250 m³/h using a 2-layer NanoProtect HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles down to 0.003 microns. The 360° air suction and real-time AQI display ensure thorough continuous cleaning.

Quiet operation at 20.5 dB in sleep mode and energy efficiency make it suited for bedrooms. Its compact design features user-friendly touch controls and filter maintenance alerts, combining convenience with performance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Appreciated for quietness and quality, with occasional unit failures reported.

Why choose this product?

Great for small spaces needing silent, efficient air purification with fine particulate removal.

Loading Suggestions...

Xiaomi 4 Lite offers fast purification with a large coverage of 462 sq.ft. and CADR of 360 m³/h. Triple-layer filters (Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon) trap 99.99% of tiny pollutants. The LED panel shows real-time AQI, temperature, humidity, and settings with a user-friendly app and voice control.

Certified by TÜV Allergy Care, it balances performance and convenience but some users report connectivity and noise inconsistencies.

Specifications

Coverage Area
462 sq.ft.
CADR
360 m³/h
Filter
Primary + True HEPA + Carbon
Control
App, Remote, Voice
Certification
TÜV Allergy Care

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large coverage and fast purification

affiliate-tick

Allergy-certified filtration

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Connectivity issues reported

affiliate-cross

Variable noise levels

Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, trap 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Large coverage area up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, RoHS & Allergy Care Certified, Alexa & GA

Why choose this product?

Choose it for allergy-conscious users seeking efficient, connected purification for large rooms.

Loading Suggestions...

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 utilizes a 3-stage filtration system with Pre-filter, Activated Carbon, and True HEPA H13 filter, removing 99.97% of dust and particles as small as 0.1 microns. The 360° Surround Air Intake improves pollutant capture in rooms up to 200 sq.ft.

Its low noise operation (<55 dB) and adjustable fan speeds with timer controls allow quiet and customizable cleaning for small spaces.

Specifications

Coverage Area
200 sq.ft.
CADR
150 m³/h
Filter
Pre + HEPA H13 + Activated Carbon
Noise Level
<55 dB
Control
Touch panel with timer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Effective 3-stage filtration

affiliate-tick

Quiet operation for small rooms

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited coverage area

affiliate-cross

Timer settings restrictive

Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150 with True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology | Removes 99.97% Dust & Particulate Matter | 3-Stage Purification | Covers 200 Sq. Ft. | Minimal Noise

Why choose this product?

Ideal for small rooms needing efficient, quiet purification and simple controls.

Loading Suggestions...

AGARO Imperial features a 7-stage purification system including a Green True HEPA H14 filter capable of trapping particles as small as 0.1 microns. It covers up to 400 sq.ft. with a CADR of 320 m³/h for clean and healthy indoor air.

With real-time AQI monitoring, adjustable fan speeds, timer settings, and auto/manual modes, it offers flexible, user-friendly performance for medium-sized homes, while operating quietly.

Specifications

Coverage Area
400 sq.ft.
CADR
320 m³/h
Filter
7-stage including HEPA H14, activated carbon, UV
Control
Remote control
Noise Level
Quiet operation

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive 7-stage filtration

affiliate-tick

Real-time air quality monitoring

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large and heavier unit

affiliate-cross

Some controls only via remote

Click Here to Buy

AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life

Why choose this product?

Perfect for larger rooms needing advanced multi-stage purification and real-time monitoring.

Loading Suggestions...

Qubo Q200 air purifier filters up to 99.99% of allergens and pollutants in spaces up to 200 sq.ft. It offers 4-layer filtration including Pre-filter, HEPA H13, Activated Carbon, and Nano-Silver coating. Features include App control with real-time AQI monitoring, AI-powered air quality adjustments, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The unit delivers ultra-quiet operation powered by BLDC motor and has a long filter life of 9000 hours, ideal for small to medium rooms.

Specifications

Coverage Area
200 sq.ft.
CADR
150 m³/h
Filter
4-stage HEPA + Nano-Silver
Control
App, Voice
Motor
Ultra-quiet BLDC

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smart AI-driven purification

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting filters with app monitoring

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to smaller rooms

affiliate-cross

Filter replacement cost

Click Here to Buy

Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 for Home by Hero Group | 200 Sqft | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

High praise for quietness and AI mode, ideal for bedrooms and offices.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for tech-savvy users wanting smart AI purification for compact spaces.

Loading Suggestions...

This Sharp air purifier utilizes patented Plasmacluster ion technology combined with Pre-filter, HEPA, and Carbon filters to remove 99.97% of pollutants in rooms up to 250 sq.ft. The 20° airflow design and haze mode optimize Indian indoor air conditions. Its low noise (49 dB) and dust sensor enable automatic purification adjustment.

The unit includes a 3-color pollution indicator, automatic restart after power cuts, and long-lasting filters (HEPA and Carbon up to 2 years).

Specifications

Coverage Area
250 sq.ft.
CADR
180 m³/h
Filter
Pre-filter, HEPA, Carbon + Plasmacluster
Noise Level
49 dB
Control
Touch

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Japanese technology with ion purification

affiliate-tick

Automatic and intelligent modes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Some users find AQI indicator inconsistent

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher noise than some models

Click Here to Buy

Sharp Air Purifier for Home & Office with Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria, Virus, Mold, VOCs I JAPAN TECHNOLOGY I Traps 99.97% Pollutants I HEPA, Carbon & Pre Filter I 250 sq.ft. I FP-JA30M-B | White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good build quality with mixed reviews on air quality indicator accuracy.

Why choose this product?

Choose for advanced ion tech, smart sensors, and efficient indoor air purification in small rooms.

Reasons to consider when buying an air purifier

  • Advanced filtration: Most air purifiers use HEPA and activated carbon filters to trap dust, allergens, smoke, and odours effectively.
  • Allergy relief: They reduce pollen, pet dander, and other triggers, making them ideal for those with asthma or sensitive lungs.
  • Fresh indoor environment: Odour removal ensures rooms smell cleaner and feel healthier throughout the day.
  • Energy efficiency: Designed to run continuously without adding a heavy load to electricity bills.
  • Smart features: Many include air quality sensors, app control, and silent night modes for added convenience.

Do air purifiers really help with allergies?

Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters capture allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, significantly reducing allergy symptoms indoors.

How often should filters be replaced in an air purifier?

Typically, filters need to be replaced every 6–12 months, depending on usage and air quality. Smart purifiers often notify you when it’s time.

Can air purifiers remove odours and smoke?

Yes, units with activated carbon filters are highly effective at eliminating odours from cooking, pets, and cigarette smoke.

Top 3 features of best air purifiers

Air purifiersCoverage Area (sq.ft.)CADR (m³/h)Filter Type
Honeywell Air Touch V34653005-stage (Pre, H11, H13 HEPA, Anti-bacterial, Carbon)
Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4516400Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon
Sharp FP-F40E320240Pre-Filter, HEPA, Activated Carbon
Honeywell Air Touch V5589380Pre-Filter, Nano-Silver Antibacterial, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon
Philips AC0920300250NanoProtect HEPA (2-layer)
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier462360Primary, True HEPA, Activated Carbon
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150200150Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, Activated Carbon
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier4003207-stage including Green True HEPA H14, Carbon, UV
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200200150Pre-filter, HEPA H13, Activated Carbon, Nano-Silver
Sharp FP-JA30M-B250180Pre-filter, HEPA, Carbon, Plasmacluster

Similar articles for you

Best air purifier for large rooms: Top 10 efficient, reliable and powerful picks for home

Best air purifiers for home: Top picks that will help you breathe clean and fresh air

Protect your health from rising air pollution with the best air purifiers: Amazon Sale is the right time to buy

Air purifier buying guide: Know all about air purifier types, features and filters to choose the right one for your home

  • Do air purifiers consume a lot of electricity?

    No, most are energy-efficient and can be used continuously without significantly increasing your electricity bill.

  • Can air purifiers run all day?

    Yes, they are designed for continuous operation, and many feature automatic modes to adjust to air quality.

  • Are air purifiers noisy?

    Most modern purifiers run quietly, with special night modes that reduce fan noise while maintaining clean airflow.

  • Do air purifiers help with COVID-19 or viruses?

    They can reduce airborne particles, but they should be used alongside proper ventilation and hygiene practices.

  • What room size should I buy an air purifier for?

    Choose one with a CADR rating suitable for your room’s square footage to ensure effective purification.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Best air purifiers of August 2025 to keep your home free from pollutants
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On