Apollo hospital heart surgeon's warning: ‘PM2.5 in polluted air enters bloodstream, raises heart attack risk’

Delhi-NCR’s worsening Air Quality Index (AQI) has become a cause of increasing concern. The toxic air is the leading cause of many illnesses, and it does not just limit to your lung health. Several reports now show that it can also lead to autoimmune diseases, like rheumatoid arthritis. Protecting the heart from the effects of pollution requires reducing exposure, promoting cleaner air initiatives, and increasing public awareness. (Shutterstock)

Air pollution leads to heart attacks?

Highlighting the hidden dangers of air pollution on heart health, Dr Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant in cardiovascular and aortic surgery, Apollo Hospital, Indraprastha, told HT Lifestyle in an October 2024 interview that PM2.5 found in polluted air enters the bloodstream, leading to inflammation in the arteries, resulting in blood clots, significantly raising the risk of heart attacks.

Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality raises several health risks. (ANI)

Air pollution can also become a cause of concern for those with high blood pressure or hardened arteries, as polluted air puts a strain on the heart, making it difficult to pump blood efficiently.

“Protecting the heart from the effects of pollution requires reducing exposure, promoting cleaner air initiatives, and increasing public awareness about the hidden dangers to heart health,” said Dr Hiremath.

Effects of air pollution on the brain and mental health

The negative effects are not limited to just your heart. It can also impact your brain and mental health. Highlighting the worsening AQI's impact on the brain, Dr Biplab Das, director and senior consultant, neurology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle in November 2024 that prolonged exposure to toxic air can have an insidious neurological impact, manifesting in various detrimental ways.

“One of the more concerning aspects is neuroinflammation. This sustained inflammatory state can weaken neural connections, disrupt neurotransmitter balance, and elevate the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” he said.

Effects of air pollution on the heart, brain, and mental health. (Google Gemini)

It can also cause oxidative stress, leading to impaired cognitive functions such as memory, concentration, and decision-making, as well as accelerated ageing. Additionally, toxic air can lead to neurodevelopmental disorders in children like autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Meanwhile, as per Dr Shilpi Saraswat, clinical psychologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, people exposed to high pollution levels over the last five years are more likely to face depression, suicidal thoughts and a reduced quality of life.

“Children are especially at risk due to their developing brains, making them more vulnerable to conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.