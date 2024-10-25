In addition to its frequent association with cardiac and respiratory issues, air pollution or poor air quality can have a substantial effect on mood and mental health. Stress, worry and depression are among the mental health issues that are strongly linked to poor air quality, according to recent researches. Air pollution’s hidden link to depression and anxiety – Are you at risk? (Image by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpi Saraswat, Clinical Psychologist at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, shared, “A crucial indicator of outdoor air pollution is PM2.5, or particulate matter smaller than 2.5 millimetres. Because these microscopic particles can enter the lungs deeply, they can cause oxidative stress and inflammation on a local and systemic level. Furthermore, they can potentially damage brain tissue by directly entering the brain through the olfactory nerve.”

Is the air you breathe making you depressed?

Air pollution, both in the short and long term, can seriously affect mental health. Research shows that people exposed to high pollution levels over the last five years are more likely to face depression, suicidal thoughts and a reduced quality of life.

A view of India Gate covered in a layer of smog as the AQI categorised as 'Very Poor' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in New Delhi (ANI)

Dr Shilpi Saraswat revealed, “Pollution is also connected to developmental issues like autism, ADHD, vision metabolic related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Children are especially at risk due to their developing brains, making them more vulnerable to conditions like depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts.”

Pollution's hidden threat:

According to Dr Shilpi Saraswat, since most of the pollutants we breathe in from the outside enter our homes through windows, doors and other openings, the dangers of air pollution to our mental health also exist indoors. Dr Shilpi Saraswat explained, “Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from cleaning supplies and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from stoves are two more harmful pollutants that contaminate indoor air. People spend around 90% of their time inside, so having clean air in companies, homes, and schools is essential for mental and physical health. Long-term exposure to poor air quality can raise the risk of depression by up to 10%, while short-term exposure is linked to mood swings, irritability, and tiredness.”

An Anti-smog truck is seen spraying mist to settle down the dust particles after the AQI increased at Ferozshah Road, in New Delhi, India(Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

She elaborated, “Air pollution can also reduce oxygen levels in the brain, leading to fatigue, difficulty focusing and a lack of motivation. This creates a negative cycle where declining mental health makes it harder to maintain social connections or stay physically active, further worsening the situation. Although anyone can be affected by poor air quality, some populations are more susceptible to its negative effects on mental health than others. Children, expectant mothers, the elderly, and people with pre-existing mental health issues are all included in this. Furthermore, people who live close to industrial regions or in low-income neighbourhoods are frequently exposed to higher amounts of pollutants, which can increase their risk of mood disorders.”