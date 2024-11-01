Delhi AQI worsens: Check long-term dangers of exposure to toxic air on brain health

Post Diwali festivities, Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has worsened. The toxic air has been lingering over several states for the last few weeks, and is the leading cause of many illnesses. Pollutants in the air can affect every part of the body, from lungs, to nose, to eyes to skin. Prolonged exposure to toxic air can affect brain health as well. Prolonged exposure to toxic air can affect brain health.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Biplab Das, director and senior consultant, neurology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram, said, “Prolonged exposure to toxic air is increasingly recognized as a silent but severe threat to brain health. Unlike immediate respiratory symptoms, the neurological impacts can be insidious, accumulating over time and manifesting in various detrimental ways.”

Here are the dangers of toxic air on brain health:

Neuroinflammation

“One of the more concerning aspects is the potential for neuroinflammation – chronic exposure to pollutants triggers immune responses in the brain, causing a cascade of inflammation. This sustained inflammatory state can weaken neural connections, disrupt neurotransmitter balance, and elevate the risk of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s,” explained Dr Biplab Das.

Oxidative stress

Oxidative stress disrupts energy production within brain cells, impairing cognitive functions like memory, concentration, and decision-making. This can further accelerate the aging process.

Reduced cognitive abilities and behavioral disorders

Dr. Sindhu D M, consultant neurologist and epileptologist, Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, Bangalore, said, “Children’s brain is susceptible to the adverse effects of air pollution. Toxic air is considered as one of the risk factors for neuro developmental disorders in children like autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).”

Changes in brain structure

“The effects of air pollution on cognitive function in otherwise healthy individuals appear to worsen with increasing duration of exposure. MRI studies in humans revealed that increased exposure to toxic air is associated with changes in brain structure in older age group including atrophy,” added Dr Sindhu D M.

