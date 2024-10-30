The increasing air pollution and poor air quality index (AQI) can hamper individuals' overall health and well-being. Poor AQI can heighten the risk of various harmful and life-threatening health complications that can become fatal if overlooked. Detox your body from toxic air: Best foods and drinks to combat poor AQI effects (Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tanvi Bhatt, Pulmonologist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, shared, “People living in areas with toxic air and poor AQI are often seen complaining about constantly falling ill which can be physically and mentally overwhelming. Frequent doctor visits and deteriorating health can be concerning for many resulting in prolonged stress.”

She added, “This highlights the importance of following necessary safety measures and taking proactive steps to strengthen your immune system to fight against various diseases. Eating healthy and better food can help your body detox while effectively combating the effects of poor AQI on health.”

Dietary tips to combat poor AQI effects

1. Antioxidant-rich foods: Foods like berries, spinach and nuts are good sources of antioxidants. Eating these foods can be helpful in combating oxidative stress that is certainly caused due to air pollution. Individuals should try eating foods that are enriched with the goodness of antioxidants. Antioxidants can be easily found in various foods that can be helpful.

2. Hydration: Make sure you stay fully hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids such as water, coconut water, juices and herbal tea to keep you hydrated while mitigating the effects of AQI. This can help you flush out harmful toxins from your body to regulate various bodily functions.

3. Ginger or green tea: Drinking teas like ginger or herbal tea can be effective. These teas are significantly known and consumed for their beneficial properties like anti-inflammatory and antioxidants. Drinking them in a healthy amount as recommended by the doctor can be helpful in detoxifying your body. By drinking these tea you are protecting yourself from the harmful effects of poor AQI.

4. Vitamin-C-rich food: Eating foods that are high in vitamin C can help your body detox the toxic air. Vitamin C can be found in foods like oranges, kiwis, strawberries, and bell peppers. This can help reduce inflammation and swelling in the body that is caused due to poor air quality. Eating vitamin C foods can help strengthen your immune system to effectively combat a range of health complications.

