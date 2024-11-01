Delhi air pollution: Toxic smog blankets capital, Noida post-Diwali; AQI likely to worsen

Delhi AQI updates: Residents in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and other areas in the national capital region woke up to a blanket of toxic smoke the morning after Diwali, as people defied a ban on firecrackers on Thursday night causing severe noise pollution and reducing visibility. Motorists make their way through an air polluted street during Diwali in New Delhi on October 31, 2024.(AFP)

Several places in Haryana also reported air quality index (AQI) in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories on Diwali night on Thursday.

The air quality in Delhi's Anand Vihar was in the “very poor” category, with an AQI of 395 at 6am on November 1, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Anand Vihar saw the AQI plunge into the “severe” category on Thursday night while PM2.5 concentrations soared, creating hazardous conditions for respiratory health.

Many places in Punjab as well as in the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported air quality index in the ‘poor’ category.

As of 11pm on Thursday, the AQI in Gurugram in Haryana was recorded at 322, 336 in Jind and 306 in Charkhi Dadri, according to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB.

In contrast to the clearer sky on Diwali last year, when favourable conditions kept the AQI at 218, this year's celebrations returned Delhi to its notorious pollution levels, a pattern worsened by unfavourable meteorological conditions, stubble burning and vehicular emissions.

New Delhi, which is among India’s worst cities for air quality, is particularly impacted by the problem and is usually shrouded in toxic gray smog a day after Diwali. The Delhi government and in some other states have banned the use and sale of firecrackers since 2017, asking people to opt for more sustainable options like environmentally friendly firecrackers and light shows, but the rule is often flouted. Firecrackers can be easily bought from roadside stalls and stores.

Some residents in New Delhi said the ban doesn’t make much difference, while others see it as a necessary measure to fight pollution.

Area-wise average AQI in Delhi today:

Anand Vihar: 395 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Ashok Vihar: 324 (PM10 pollutant)

Burari Crossing: 394 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Chandni Chowk: 336 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Dwarka-Sector 8: 375 (PM2.5 pollutant)

IGI Airport (T3): 375 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Jahangirpuri: 387 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Mundka: 370 (PM2.5 pollutant)

RK Puram: 395 (PM2.5 pollutant)

Although the Delhi government had set up 377 enforcement teams and spread awareness through local associations to ensure compliance with the firecracker ban, neighbourhoods across east and west Delhi reported large-scale flouting of the restrictions.

The city's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 330, up from 307 the previous day.

The smog-laden sky brought back memories of the "severe" pollution in 2020 as the PM2.5 and PM10 levels surged to 145.1 and 272 micrograms per cubic metre respectively at 9pm. These fine particles, which easily penetrate the respiratory system, pose serious health risks, especially for children, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

Police teams were deployed to monitor neighbourhoods, with officials warning that legal action would be taken against violators under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for defying government orders.

Reports claimed that the ban on firecrackers was largely ignored across areas of East and West Delhi, with displays lighting up the skies in neighborhoods like Jaunapur, Punjabi Bagh, Burari, and East of Kailash.

Meanwhile, surrounding regions—Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram—showed relatively better air quality, maintaining a “poor” AQI range, whereas Faridabad reported a more moderate AQI of 181 on Thursday night.

However, unfavorable weather conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, local pollutants, and stubble burning in neighboring states, intensified the smog over Delhi-NCR, an annual issue that worsens with the onset of winter.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) anticipates peak pollution levels in early November as stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is expected to increase.

Delhi's air quality on Diwali has varied over recent years, with AQI readings of 312 in 2022, 382 in 2021, and 414 in 2020. Despite repeated government efforts to limit firecracker usage, the city's air pollution consistently surges during the festival.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.