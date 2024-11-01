Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for November 1, 2024
Nov 01, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Gurugram on November 1, 2024 here.
The temperature in Gurugram today, on November 1, 2024, is 29.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 34.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 28% and the wind speed is 28 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 2, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.46 °C and 34.61 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 144.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 1, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 2, 2024
|32.45 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 3, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 4, 2024
|31.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 5, 2024
|31.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|31.52 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 7, 2024
|31.46 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 8, 2024
|31.23 °C
|Sky is clear
