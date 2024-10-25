Air quality can have a significant impact on one’s overall health as well as daily life and experts reveal this can also include an individual’s emotional well-being and mood. Constantly inhaling the air that is polluted can increase your risk of contracting various infections and health complications like asthma, bronchitis, difficulty in breathing, skin allergies, nausea and fatigue. Could poor AQI be behind your mood swings? Shocking effects of air quality on mental health (Photo by Yan Krukau on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist at Wockhardt Hospitals in Mumbai's Mira Road, shared, “Falling ill too often and frequent doctor visits can create feelings of irritation, frustration, anxiety, stress, and agitation. Over time, this can negatively affect one's mental health leading to depression, stress, and anxiety.”

She added, “This is why it has become a need of the hour to take proactive steps to improve the air quality index in India for better mental health and physical well-being. People should constantly take initiatives to improve the air quality index by avoiding smoking in public places and not using personal vehicles even for covering short distances. If you feel stressed or anxious due to pollution or poor AQI then consider consulting a therapist to seek professional help.”

Air quality also impacts mental health among kids.(Unsplash)

The link between poor AQI and mental health

Poor air quality index is often the byproduct of high levels of air pollution. This can have significant effects on one’s physical health making them frequently ill. Frequent exposure to pollutants and allergens in the air can lead to several respiratory problems and conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. This can highly affect the overall functioning of your lungs while aggravating your condition.

Several studies highlight the surprising link between poor AQI and mental health problems in individuals. Increased pollution and poor AQI can interfere with one’s mental health resulting in anxiety, depression, and stress. Long-term exposure to air pollution can lead to cognitive decline in many.

Air pollution is our mega-crisis and several reports have indicated that the country’s future looks grim if serious measures are not taken to fix the problem. Revealing the links of air pollution with mental diseases, a report by Centre for Science and Environment in 2017 stated that air pollution is responsible for 30% of premature deaths in India while every third child in Delhi has impaired lungs.(PTI)