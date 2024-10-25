High AQI alert: Stroke to cardiac arrest; know the hidden dangers of air pollution on heart health

Air Quality Index is getting worse by the day. Pollutants in the air act as triggers for multiple diseases. From skin, to eyes to heart, air pollution can affect every part of the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Niranjan Hiremath, senior consultant in cardiovascular and aortic surgery, Apollo Hospital, Indraprastha, spoke of the drastic effects of air pollution on heart health. High AQI can increase the risk of strokes and other heart-related events(Pexels)

Increased risk of heart attacks:

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) found in polluted air enters the bloodstream, leading to inflammation in the arteries. This inflammation can result in blood clots, significantly raising the risk of heart attacks.

Worsening of pre-existing heart conditions:

Exposure to pollution can make heart problems worsen.(Pexels)

For people with high blood pressure or hardened arteries, exposure to polluted air can make problems worse. The strain on the heart increases, making it difficult to pump blood efficiently, which can lead to serious complications like cardiac arrest.

Rising blood pressure and inflammation:

Pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) cause oxidative stress, which triggers inflammation in the blood vessels. This inflammation leads to higher blood pressure and speeds up the buildup of plaque in the arteries. This can increase the risk of strokes and other heart-related events.

Heart rate fluctuations:

Exposure to polluted air can reduce heart rate variability.(Unsplash)

Exposure to polluted air can affect the autonomic nervous system responsible for controlling the heart rate. This results in reduced heart rate variability - a sign of poor heart health, further increasing the risk of serious cardiovascular problems.

Impact on children and the elderly:

Both children and elderly adults are sensitive to changes in air quality, making them more vulnerable to the dangers of pollution including heart problems and risk of heart failure.

“Air pollution goes beyond respiratory issues—it poses a significant threat to cardiovascular health. Protecting the heart from the effects of pollution requires reducing exposure, promoting cleaner air initiatives, and increasing public awareness about the hidden dangers to heart health,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiremath.

