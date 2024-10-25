Menu Explore
Toxic air alert! How air pollution can exacerbate allergic reactions, affect lungs, skin

ByTapatrisha Das
Oct 25, 2024 11:02 AM IST

Rising AQI levels can trigger allergic reactions. Here's how indoor and outdoor pollution makes allergies worse.

The rising AQI levels are a major concern, especially with winter marching in. Pollutants in the air can trigger breathing issues, allergies and many other diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Principal Director & HOD - Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK - MAX Super Speciality Hospital, said, “An allergy to air pollution can cause or aggravate number of allergic disorders like asthma, allergic rhinitis, eye involvement or skin allergy. Although the exact mechanisms behind increase in prevalence remain uncertain, a variety of air pollutants have been attracting attention as one causative factor.”

These pollutants can travel deep into the bronchioles and alveoli of the lungs.(Pexels)
These pollutants can travel deep into the bronchioles and alveoli of the lungs.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: AQI levels on the rise: Tips to keep your lungs safe and breathe better

Major pollutants and their effects on lungs, skin

“Major pollutant including particulate matter (PM), dust, harmful gases, and pollen contribute to allergic problems. PM 2.5 - particles of diameter less than 2.5 micrometers, is considered the most harmful because of its ability to travel deep into the bronchioles and alveoli of the lungs. These can penetrate the skin and cause skin barrier dysfunction,” explained Dr. Sandeep Nayar.

Dr. Sandeep Nayar further mentioned the impact of harmful gases, such as ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide on the human body. These gases can damage skin barrier and affect skin microflora. “Ozone directly damages the airway epithelium, leading to loss of ciliary function, increased airway epithelial permeability, and inflammation,” he added.

ALSO READ: Your home AQI is more polluted than you think? 5 shocking ways you are making it worse

Indoor air pollution is a pressing concern

In rural areas, indoor cooking with wood and coal burning can trigger allergic reactions. In urban homes, indoor pollution is usually caused by burning of incense sticks, mosquito coil and cigarette smoking. Indoor pollution can trigger irritation, cause damage to our airways, and skin. “These pollutants affect human health directly and indirectly and is responsible for increase the number of allergic disorders which do not get controlled or cured until and unless we control pollution levels,” Dr. Sandeep Nayar added.

ALSO READ: Toxic air alert: Daily habits that are making your AQI exposure worse

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

