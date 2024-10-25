Toxic air alert! How air pollution can exacerbate allergic reactions, affect lungs, skin

The rising AQI levels are a major concern, especially with winter marching in. Pollutants in the air can trigger breathing issues, allergies and many other diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sandeep Nayar, Principal Director & HOD - Chest & Respiratory Diseases, BLK - MAX Super Speciality Hospital, said, “An allergy to air pollution can cause or aggravate number of allergic disorders like asthma, allergic rhinitis, eye involvement or skin allergy. Although the exact mechanisms behind increase in prevalence remain uncertain, a variety of air pollutants have been attracting attention as one causative factor.” These pollutants can travel deep into the bronchioles and alveoli of the lungs.(Pexels)

Major pollutants and their effects on lungs, skin

“Major pollutant including particulate matter (PM), dust, harmful gases, and pollen contribute to allergic problems. PM 2.5 - particles of diameter less than 2.5 micrometers, is considered the most harmful because of its ability to travel deep into the bronchioles and alveoli of the lungs. These can penetrate the skin and cause skin barrier dysfunction,” explained Dr. Sandeep Nayar.

Dr. Sandeep Nayar further mentioned the impact of harmful gases, such as ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide on the human body. These gases can damage skin barrier and affect skin microflora. “Ozone directly damages the airway epithelium, leading to loss of ciliary function, increased airway epithelial permeability, and inflammation,” he added.

Indoor air pollution is a pressing concern

In rural areas, indoor cooking with wood and coal burning can trigger allergic reactions. In urban homes, indoor pollution is usually caused by burning of incense sticks, mosquito coil and cigarette smoking. Indoor pollution can trigger irritation, cause damage to our airways, and skin. “These pollutants affect human health directly and indirectly and is responsible for increase the number of allergic disorders which do not get controlled or cured until and unless we control pollution levels,” Dr. Sandeep Nayar added.

