AQI levels on the rise: Tips to keep your lungs safe and breathe better

Air pollution and Air Quality Index are getting worse with every day. It is important to start taking care of our lungs to stay safe during the upcoming winter season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Rahul Kendre, Lung Transplant Physician and Interventional Pulmonologist, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, said, “If AQI value is more than 100, then it becomes unhealthy and anything more than 300 can be hazardous for all. More specifically, people suffering from some pre-existing respiratory diseases like asthma, bronchitis, or interstitial lung disease might face quite serious risks.” “If AQI value is more than 100, then it becomes unhealthy and anything more than 300 can be hazardous for all," said Dr. Rahul Kendre.(Unsplash)

Remain indoors:

During high AQI levels, one must try to remain indoors as much as possible as the poor air quality can possibly take a toll on your body. It is advised to avoid strenuous exercises whenever the AQI is high. Ensure the doors and windows are properly sealed to lock outdoor pollutants from making their way into the living space. If possible, install an air purifier as it can help in managing the indoor air quality.

Avoid smoking:

Due to indoor smoking, the air quality is degraded to a great extent. Avoid smoking to help develop healthy lungs. If the addiction is too strong, they must step out of the home to a considerable distance in an open space.

Keep a check AQI levels and forecast:

Make use of local news or air quality apps to check information about the daily AQI levels present for the day. It can help you plan the activities accordingly, and avoid going outdoors when the pollution levels are high.

Avoid candles, incense:

It is important to avoid lighting candles or incense sticks during the time when AQI is already high. This can affect indoor air quality further.

We can also take certain community initiatives to ensure that the emissions are less, and there is more access to green space for everyone.

Reduce vehicle emissions:

Encourage carpooling and travelling via metro and buses rather than private transport as much as possible to reduce vehicular pollution.

Promote green spaces:

It advocates for the development and maintenance of urban green areas to be able to absorb pollutants and clean the air.

Promote awareness:

Spread awareness on the value of good air quality through community programmes and teach others techniques for pollution control as well.

