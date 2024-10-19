Indian cities, especially the national capital Delhi, are in a jeopardy right now because of the return of toxic air and the bad air quality index (AQI) which has reached a dangerous level, threatening the health of the residents. People with respiratory conditions like chronic heart or lung diseases are bound to suffer while experts caution that viral infections may also exacerbate the health issues. Toxic air is back: 8 essential tips to protect your lung health, children and family amid ‘very poor’ AQI alert (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/HT)

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, the overall AQI of Delhi stood in ‘very poor’ category. According to a forecast by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the AQI may worsen further by Sunda,y with stubble burning in the nearby areas adding to the already deteriorating air quality in the national capital after Dussehra and ahead of Diwali festivities.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sachin Kumar, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine in Bengaluru, shared, “Children under the age of eighteen, adults over sixty-five, those with diabetes and pregnant women are all considered high-risk categories. Due to extended exposure, those who are active outside, such as outdoor workers and serious exercisers, may also be at increased risk. Since they will probably be the first to feel the impacts of air or particle pollution, all of these groups should take extra precautions to keep themselves safe.”

Smog in Ghaziabad on Friday(Sakib Ali/HT Photo/HT_PRINT)

Asserting that people, especially those with pre-existing conditions, must take flu and pneumococcal vaccinations. Dr Sachin Kumar suggested some precautionary steps that should be taken -

1. Monitoring the Air Quality Index (AQI):

When AQI is above 300, it is considered hazardous. Well, moderate AQI can also be harmful. Along, on the verge of entering winter temperature inversion is going to create more fall in air conditions as warm air will rise, dispersing pollutants into the upper atmosphere. In the inversion case, warm air traps cold air with pollutants (toxic particles PM2.5 and PM10) nearer to the ground. Therefore, monitor the AQI to measure what the next step should be. AQI when 0 to 49 is regarded good.

2. Stay indoors during peak pollution hours:

Limit your outdoor activities especially when roads are busy.

3. Step out with proper mask:

Whether it is Covid or not, people should wear N95 or P100 masks as these masks have better filtration properties, to avoid toxic particles and protect both yourself and others from getting contaminated.

4. Keep your home and surroundings clean:

Use air purifiers and hang succulent pants inside your house which can help to purify the air for proper oxygen circulation and reduce indoor pollutants.

Use air purifiers, if possible, to keep the air clean and change filters at regular intervals(File Photo)

5. Check what you eat:

Always prepare balanced diet foods that hold lots of nutrition like proteins, carbs, fats, vitamins and antioxidants as they can keep your respiratory health well.

6. Drink enough water:

Water can purify your body by eliminating toxins from your body. So, drink the minimum advised quantity of water every day.

7. Consult your physician:

People with pre-existing respiratory conditions should consult their doctors on urgent basis.

8. Medications:

People with other pre-existing health conditions should take their medicines on a regular basis.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.