The air quality index of Delhi slipped into the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, sounding alarm over the rising pollution levels in the capital with an overall AQI recorded at 363 in the morning. Many zones in Delhi also saw the air quality falling in the ‘severe’ to ‘hazardous’ category as these areas saw the air quality index go over 400. Toxic air alert: Daily habits that are making your AQI exposure worse (Photo by Pixabay)

One can not control the AQI outdoors but you can certainly try improving the quality of air index indoors. Various habits of yours, that you perform throughout the day, can negatively affect the quality of air indoors.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanggita Checker, Consultant Chest Physician at Wockhardt Hospitals, shared, “Certain habits like smoking inside your house can lead to poor AQI which can be an invitation to various health problems. This can increase the likelihood of falling sick which can impact your daily routine as well as your physical health. Recognizing and understanding these harmful habits and trying to avoid them can help improve the quality of air indoors while creating a healthy and clean environment. This can have a positive impact on your physical and psychological health.”

Smog in Ghaziabad. The AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas has already dropped to 'very poor' levels.(HT Photo)

Daily habits worsening your AQI exposure without you knowing

1. Smoking: Habits like smoking are not only harmful to your health but can also worsen the quality of air indoors. When one tries to smoke indoors the cigarette tends to release harmful smoke. This can release numerous chemicals and harmful particles in the air which can increase your exposure to poor AQI. Consider quitting smoking to keep yourself healthy while maintaining the quality of air.

2. Not checking the AQI: Checking AQI before stepping out or planning your schedule might feel unnecessary. There are various apps or sites that can easily help you check AQI levels in the areas you live or are about to visit. This can help you prepare in advance by carrying a mask to safeguard yourself. In case, if the AQI is poor, you can try rescheduling or shifting that particular thing to some other day.

3. Not using air purifiers: Due to increasing air pollution using air purifiers has become a basic necessity. It is a common misconception that air quality indoors is always better than outdoors. Indoor air can be polluted too especially if you live near the highway or there’s construction going on nearby. This is why using air purifiers can help improve the quality of air indoors while lowering the exposure to several pollutants.

Clean air flows effortlessly with sleek, modern home air purifier.

4. Using personal vehicles: Who doesn’t love owning a car or a bike? But one shouldn’t forget that these personal vehicles can negatively contribute to poor air quality and air pollution. Instead of using a personal vehicle for travelling everywhere, one can try using public transport when needed. This can help reduce air pollution.