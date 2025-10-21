Orthopaedic surgeon with 15+ years of experience shares 5 foods for bone and joint health: Fatty fish to citrus fruits

Your bone health is as essential as your overall wellbeing. According to the data provided by the National Institutes of Health, every year, an estimated 1.5 million individuals suffer a fracture due to bone disease. Prevention starts on your plate. Eat smart today, so your joints thank you tomorrow. (Freepik)

Poor diet, lack of exercise, and lifestyle factors like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption could lead to bone health issues, including osteoporosis, rickets, and osteomalacia. To improve your diet and eat foods that benefit your bone health, you need to identify food items that possess these properties.

5 foods to improve bone health

In an Instagram post shared on October 19, Dr Mohit Gupta, an orthopaedic surgeon with over 15 years of experience and who has performed more than 12,000 successful surgeries, listed five foods your joints and bones need today. “Prevention starts on your plate. Eat smart today, so your joints thank you tomorrow,” he said.

According to Dr Gupta, he performed over 1,500 joint surgeries this year, and the 5 foods he listed in the clip could have prevented most of them. “Your joints are begging you to eat these 5 foods,” he added. Let's find out what they are:

1. Leafy greens

According to Dr Gupta, eating leafy greens is good for your bone health. He suggested consuming spinach, kale, and broccoli, as they are rich in calcium and vitamin K, which help build bone density.

2. Fatty fish

Next, the orthopaedic surgeon recommended eating fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel. These are rich in omega-3 and vitamin D, which reduces joint inflammation, Dr Gupta noted.

5 foods to improve bone health. (Image generated via ChatGPT)

3. Dairy products

The orthopaedic surgeon also recommended dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese, for bone and joint health, as they are a calcium and protein powerhouse that strengthens bone structure.

4. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are also great for bone health, according to the orthopaedic surgeon, as they contain magnesium and healthy fats that support bone formation.

5. Citrus fruits

Lastly, the orthopaedic surgeon advised eating citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and amla, to improve bone and joint health, as they are great vitamin C boosters that help with collagen production.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.