Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon reveals 8 habits that are quietly damaging your organs: ‘Heavy late-night meals burden the…’

Even the most harmless-seeming daily routines can take a quiet toll on your body over time. From the way you sit at your desk to how quickly you eat your meals, small, everyday habits may be silently stressing your organs without you realising it. While many of these actions feel routine or insignificant, their cumulative effects can impact your long-term health, affecting everything from your heart and lungs to your brain and kidneys. Eating heavy meals late at night might be damaging your liver, according to Dr Vora.(Pixabay)

Also Read | Gangaram Delhi-NCR orthopaedic surgeon links air pollution to rising cases of arthritis and joint issues among the youth

Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and health educator, Dr Manan Vora, has identified eight everyday habits that could be silently harming your organs. In an Instagram video posted on September 18, he breaks down how everyday habits - from rubbing your eyes and overeating to prolonged sitting - can impact different organs in the body.

Lungs

According to Dr Vora, breathing through your mouth dries out the air pathways and increases the risk of infections.

Heart

Sitting for extended periods can impair blood circulation and place additional strain on the heart, explains Dr Vora.

Eyes

Rubbing your eyes too often can silently damage your cornea. Dr Vora stresses, “Rubbing eyes can damage the cornea and harm long-term vision.”

Stomach

Dr Vora suggests keeping a check on overeating and advises against eating too quickly, as these habits can upset digestion.

Liver

The orthopaedician states, “Heavy late-night meals burden the liver and affect metabolism.”

Kidney

Hydration is non-negotiable when it comes to kidney health. Dr Vora stresses, “Not drinking enough water increases the risk of stones and strain.

Brain

You might be good at multitasking - and it is a necessary skill nowadays - but according to the surgeon, constant multitasking lowers focus and weakens your memory.

Ears

Do you listen to loud music on earphones for long hours? Dr Vora stresses that it can lead to permanent hearing loss over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.