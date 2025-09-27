Cardiologist explains the dangers of high screen time on heart health: 'Raises risk of deep vein clots...'

Screens are constantly a part of daily life, from morning to night. While it may seem essential to keep up with everything that goes on in the world, from staying in contact with friends and family to catching up on the latest show that's shaping pop culture, smartphones and other gadgets are widely used all the time. Increased screentime puts your heart at danger. (Freepik)

Nowadays, smartphones may make it feel like the world's at your fingertips, but they may also be responsible for slowly and sneakily stealing your life away, potentially reducing your lifespan after giving you all, or at least making you think you have all because of the convenience of everything a tap away.

Dr Suheil Dhanse, consultant interventional cardiologist at Horizon Prime Hospital, Thane, shared with HT Lifestyle that prolonged screen time leads to many unhealthy habits, which put your heart health in jeopardy. He mentioned some of the habits, “Prolonged screen time is often linked with long periods of sitting, poor posture, late-night use, and even mindless snacking, all of which add up to serious cardiovascular risks.”

Symptoms you need to watch out for

Headache and neck pain are common signs. (Adobe Stock)

You may brush off some signs of watching screens for long hours as normal fatigue, but more often than not, they are actually serious. Dr Dhanse explained, “Fatigue, headaches, deficient sleep, palpitations, and unexplained anxiety can be early warning signs. Constant exposure to blue light at night disrupts your body clock, leading to high blood pressure, weight gain, and worsening diabetes, each a known risk factor for heart disease.”

Heart-specific risks

Screentime has a multifaceted impact on your overall health. Whether it is poor neck pain from a hunched posture or strained wrists from regular scrolling, there are some serious cardiovascular risks, too.

Dr Dhanse shared, “Prolonged inactivity reduces blood circulation, raising the risk of deep vein clots. A sedentary lifestyle contributes to hypertension, high cholesterol, and obesity, all strong drivers of heart attacks and strokes. Excessive stress and poor sleep from screen overuse can also trigger irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias) in susceptible individuals.”

According to him, based on many studies, those who spend more than 4 to 6 hours on screens are at a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome, which directly increases the chance of coronary artery disease.

How to prevent?

To protect your heart, the prevention steps are relatively simpler and involve falling back into a healthy routine. The cardiologist suggested, “Take short breaks every 30-40 minutes, stretch, and move around. Limit recreational screen use before bedtime to protect your sleep cycle. Prioritise outdoor physical activity, balanced meals, and regular medical check-ups.”

Dr Dhanse’s advice for good heart health is that it works best with movement, rest, and balance, as he firmly emphasised, stepping out and not always staying connected to technology.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.