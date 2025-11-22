AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 signs of nutrient deficiency: ‘Weak bones isn't first warning for…’

Sometimes, when you are constantly feeling moody, anxious, or have poor sleep patterns, among other signs, it is not always tiredness because of late working hours or bad lifestyle habits. It could also be your body's way of giving warning signs of some underlying deficiencies in your body. The first sign of vitamin D deficiency isn't weak bones. It's feeling low or depressed for no clear reason. (Pixabay)

In an Instagram post shared on November 22, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience and trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, highlighted a few deficiencies and the warning signs your body gives for each of them. Let's learn more about them.

5 warning signs that indicate nutrient deficiency

Listing the 5 warning signs of nutrient deficiency, Dr Sethi cautioned in the post's caption, “Your body whispers long before it shouts. Are you noticing those early signals? What symptoms have you been brushing off lately?” Therefore, if you feel ‘tired, moody, or foggy,’ the gastroenterologist noted that it's not just stress; it might be what your gut's missing.

1. Vitamin D deficiency

According to the gastroenterologist, the first sign of vitamin D deficiency isn't weak bones. It's feeling low or depressed for no clear reason.

2. Magnesium deficiency

The first sign of magnesium deficiency isn't muscle cramps, the gastroenterologist noted. According to him, it's poor sleep and unexplained anxiety.

3. B12 deficiency

As for a B12 deficiency, Dr Sethi explained that the first sign isn't anaemia. For a B12 deficiency, there is a tingling sensation in your hands, fatigue, and forgetfulness.

4. Potassium deficiency

Next, he revealed the first sign of a potassium deficiency. According to the doctor, it isn't muscle weakness. In fact, it's heart palpitations or feeling ‘off’ after sweating a lot.

5. Omega-3 deficiency

Lastly, the first sign of omega-3 deficiency isn't dry skin. “It's poor focus and irritability,” he stressed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.