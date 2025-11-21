AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 4 healthy snacks for good gut health: Berries, seeds and more

Gut health is the bedrock of your overall well-being. Axes like gut-brain, gut-immune and gut-skin show the bidirectional influence. This means gut health impacts the functioning of major physiological and psychological processes, from cognitive functions to skin health. Likewise, when you support your body's functions through diet and lifestyle, your gut health also stands to benefit. So it creates a virtuous cycle of good health. Berries contain antioxidant properties, which are good for the skin and gut.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a board-certified gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience and trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, shared a post on Instagram on November 21 about the 4 healthiest snacks for gut health. The ones he advised also improve other functions, like muscle repair, energy balance, hormonal balance and skin health, while all indirectly promoting a healthy gut system.

1. Protein smoothies

“Consume protein smoothies for your muscles because they deliver quick amino acids that support repair and strengthen,” the gastroentrologist suggested the benefits. If you want to support and build muscle strength, protein smoothies provide amino acids that give you an essential helping hand. And protein is also good for the gut.

2. Nuts and seeds mix

Dr Sethi cited a study from 2022. It highlighted the benefits of nuts and seeds in reducing diseases, from cardiovascular and respiratory conditions to cancer, while also lowering overall mortality.

“Consume nuts and seeds mix for your energy because of the combo of healthy fats, minerals and fibre that keeps your blood sugar steady,” the gastroentrologist shared the benefits. Fibre not only keeps your energy stable but also improves bowel movements, lowering gut issues like constipation.

3. Avocado toast

Looking for a crunchy and creamy snack? Stop eying the junk and sugary treats and instead choose a healthier alternative that helps to keep your hormones in balance.

Describing the benefits related to stress hormones, particularly, Dr Sethi added, “Eat avocado toast for your hormones because the healthy fats support stable cortisol and steady energy.”

The gastroenterologist also cited another study from 2021 to further reinforce the great nutritional value of avocado. As per the study, avocado oil protects brain cells from cortisol-induced damage by reducing oxidative stress and cell death. In other words, avocado efficiently combats the negative effects of chronic stress on the brain. And since the brain is connected to the gut via the gut-brain axis, a happy brain means a healthy gut.

4. Berries

Lastly, Dr Sethi advised eating berries for good skin health as they contain antioxidants which lower inflammation and protect collagen. Your skin appears supple when your collagen is intact. This also emphasises the link between gut health and skin through the gut-skin axis. Berries contain fibre, which is good for gut health. Antioxidants from berries are also beneficial for the gut bacteria.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.