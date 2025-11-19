Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 protein-rich breakfast ideas with 25 to 30 grams of protein

Protein is one of the essential nutrients that should be a part of your diet if you want to stay fit and healthy. While most people do include it in their meals, what they struggle with is completing their daily goals. But what if we told you that you can manage the same with four protein-packed breakfast ideas shared by a cardiovascular surgeon? These four breakfast suggestions are protein-rich, each designed to provide at least 25 to 30 grams of protein. (Picture credit: Gemini)

Dr Jeremy London, a US-based cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, listed four breakfast options in an Instagram post shared on November 19. He said that each option contains almost 25 to 30 grams of protein.

4 protein-rich breakfast ideas

Dr London shared in the video that the four breakfast suggestions are protein-rich, each designed to provide at least 25 to 30 grams of protein to help with satiety and managing cravings.

“A protein-forward breakfast is the best way to stay full, curb your cravings, and stay on track with your individualised protein goals. Here are four options where you can get 25 to 30 g of protein per option,” he said in the clip.

The options Dr Jeremy presented in the clip include:

1. The first is a super classic breakfast option, including four eggs with some lightly sauteed vegetables and avocado.

2. Next, he recommended a sweet, protein-rich treat. “If you enjoy pancakes, these are oats, egg whites, and banana with an icing that has almond milk, half a banana, as well as protein powder,” he said. There are numerous protein powder options available on the market, allowing you to choose one that suits you.

3. The next one is baked oats with pumpkin puree. Dr Jeremy suggested garnishing the dish with some walnuts, or even chocolate chips, just in case you have a sweet tooth.

4. Lastly, if you're looking for a dish that can be cooked a little bit faster, Dr Jeremy recommended: “smoothie is the way to go.” His suggestion has homemade almond milk, cherries, half a banana, some greens, and a little more protein powder.

Why should you have protein in the morning?

Dr Jeremy emphasised that a protein-focused morning meal is beneficial for meeting personal dietary goals. According to Harvard Health, individuals who consume extra protein at breakfast tend to have lower blood sugar levels and a reduced appetite later in the day compared to those who consume less protein. Additionally, you have less energy crash when you eat protein in the first meal of the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.