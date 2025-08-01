Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Top 8 Whey protein powders at up to 40% off during Amazon Freedom Festival; Get fit and healthy

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 08:00 am IST

Get fit and healthy with our top 8 picks of whey protein powders, available at up to 40% off during Amazon Freedom Festival.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BON PURE WHEY | 1 Kg, 28 Servings Belgian Chocolate|The HOLISTIC WHEY PROTEIN | Muscle Building, Bone Strength, Immunity, Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹2,697

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption View Details checkDetails

₹2,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix|Isolate Protein Powder|30G Protein Per Serving With Isolate Whey Protein|3X Digestive Enzymes|6.85G Bcaa|14.17G Eaa|0G Added Sugar|Cookies And Cream Flavour - 1Kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,725

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you are a fitness freak and swear by whey proteins powders, then here is great news for you. Amazon is offering up to 40% off on Whey protein powders during the Amazon Freedom Festival. Be you're an athlete, a gym enthusiast, or simply someone looking to meet your daily protein needs, whey protein powder is one of the most trusted and effective supplements in the fitness world.

Amazon Freedom Festival gives up to 40% off
Amazon Freedom Festival gives up to 40% off

So, if you too are looking for the best protein powder supplements for yourself, then make the most of this sale and get up to 40% off.

1.

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein
Loading Suggestions...

NAKPRO Impact Whey Protein fuels muscle recovery and growth with a high-quality blend of fast-absorbing whey. Each serving delivers rich protein content with minimal fats and carbs, making it ideal for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. It mixes easily, tastes great, and supports lean muscle development after intense workouts. Free from added sugar and harmful fillers, it ensures clean nutrition. Be you're bulking, cutting, or maintaining, NAKPRO provides efficient protein support for your fitness goals.

2.

AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein
Loading Suggestions...

AS-IT-IS ATOM Whey Protein delivers premium-grade protein to support muscle repair and athletic performance. With minimal processing, it retains essential nutrients, ensuring a clean and effective formula. Each scoop contains fast-digesting whey that kickstarts recovery post-workout. Free from artificial flavours, colours, and preservatives, it is ideal for health-conscious users. ATOM Whey Protein aids in building lean muscle and boosting endurance, making it perfect for both beginners and experienced gym-goers aiming for real results.

3.

BON PURE WHEY | 1 Kg, 28 Servings Belgian Chocolate|The HOLISTIC WHEY PROTEIN | Muscle Building, Bone Strength, Immunity, Healthy Skin, Hair and Nails (Pack of 1)
Loading Suggestions...

BON PURE WHEY offers a premium protein blend crafted to enhance muscle synthesis and recovery. Packed with high biological value protein, it delivers essential amino acids that fuel lean muscle gain and athletic performance. This clean formula contains no added sugar or harmful additives, making it suitable for daily fitness nutrition. Its smooth texture and easy mixability ensure a pleasant experience. BON PURE WHEY empowers active individuals to meet their protein goals with purity and precision.

4.

Optimum Nutrition (ON) Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein
Loading Suggestions...

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey is a globally trusted formula for building lean muscle. It combines whey isolate as the primary source with whey concentrate and peptides for fast absorption. Each serving provides 24g of high-quality protein with over 5g of BCAAs to support recovery. With great taste and smooth mixability, it suits both beginners and pros. ON Gold Standard remains a top choice for those seeking performance, purity, and consistent protein support.

5.

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder, Chocolate Hazelnut (1kg / 2.2lbs) | 25g Protein Per Scoop | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption
Loading Suggestions...

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey is specially formulated for enhanced protein absorption using EAF® technology. It provides 25g of high-quality whey protein per serving, with added digestive enzymes to maximize nutrient delivery. Clinically tested for Indian bodies, it supports faster recovery, lean muscle gain, and strength building. With international-grade quality and low lactose content, it ensures superior results. Biozyme Whey stands out for its science-backed innovation, making it a powerful companion for serious fitness journeys.

6.

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein Isolate & Concentrate 1Kg Swiss Chocolate | 24g Protein, Clinically Proven Velositol 2x Muscle Protein Synthesis, 4B CFU Probiotics & Digestive Enzymes, Easy to Digest
Loading Suggestions...

Wellbeing Nutrition Whey Protein blends isolate and concentrate to offer a balanced, clean, and effective protein supplement. Each scoop supports lean muscle growth, quicker recovery, and overall well-being. Enriched with digestive enzymes, probiotics, and superfoods, it goes beyond basic protein by promoting gut health and immunity. This low-carb, gluten-free formula suits active individuals seeking holistic nutrition. With delicious natural flavours and zero added sugar, it’s an ideal daily protein for performance and wellness.

7.

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix|Isolate Protein Powder|30G Protein Per Serving With Isolate Whey Protein|3X Digestive Enzymes|6.85G Bcaa|14.17G Eaa|0G Added Sugar|Cookies And Cream Flavour - 1Kg
Loading Suggestions...

Carbamide Forte Whey Isolate Matrix delivers ultra-filtered whey protein isolate for maximum purity and absorption. Each serving packs high protein with minimal carbs and fats, supporting rapid muscle repair and growth. With added digestive enzymes, it ensures smooth digestion and reduced bloating. It’s ideal for bodybuilders, athletes, and health-focused users seeking a lean protein source. Low in lactose and free from artificial additives, this product helps elevate training outcomes while aligning with clean nutrition goals.

8.

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein
Loading Suggestions...

Nutrabay Gold Whey Protein Concentrate offers a pure and effective solution for muscle recovery and strength gain. With 100% high-quality whey concentrate, it provides essential amino acids to fuel performance. Each scoop blends easily and comes in delicious flavours without added sugar or harmful fillers. Ideal for post-workout nutrition, it supports lean muscle maintenance and energy levels. Trusted by fitness enthusiasts, Nutrabay Gold offers reliable protein supplementation for consistent results and everyday athletic performance.

Similar articles for you:

Best protein supplements at Amazon: Top 8 picks that fuel your muscles and strength

Get nutraceutical supplements at up to 50% off at Amazon Freedom Festival and improve your gut and mental health

Best protein powders under 5000 at up to 50% off during Amazon Freedom Festival that starts in 2 days

FAQ for whey protein

  • What are the different types of whey protein?

    Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC): Contains ~70–80% protein with some fats and carbs. Whey Protein Isolate (WPI): ~90% or more protein with minimal lactose and fat. Whey Protein Hydrolysate (WPH): Pre-digested for faster absorption; suitable for those with sensitive digestion.

  • Is whey protein safe for daily use?

    Yes, whey protein is safe for daily use when taken within the recommended dosage. It should supplement a balanced diet, not replace whole meals.

  • Can whey protein help with weight loss?

    Yes. Whey protein can promote satiety (fullness), reduce hunger cravings, and support fat loss while preserving lean muscle mass when combined with a calorie-controlled diet and exercise.

  • Can lactose-intolerant individuals take whey protein?

    Whey protein isolate or hydrolysate is best for lactose-intolerant individuals, as it contains little to no lactose. Always check the label for lactose content or opt for plant-based protein if unsure.

  • Are there any side effects of whey protein?

    Most people tolerate whey well. In rare cases, excessive intake may cause bloating, digestive discomfort, or acne. Stick to recommended doses and stay hydrated.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Top 8 Whey protein powders at up to 40% off during Amazon Freedom Festival; Get fit and healthy
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On