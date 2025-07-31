Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get nutraceutical supplements at up to 50% off at Amazon Freedom Festival and improve your gut and mental health

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 07:00 am IST

Improve your mental and gut health with these nutraceutical supplements available at Amazon at up to 50% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HealthyHey Sports Omega 3 Fish Oil | Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules For Women and Men - 300 Softgels (EPA 600 - DHA 400) View Details checkDetails

₹2,425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUTROVA Complete Omega 3 Vegan and Gelatin-Free 60 capsules with Marine Algal Extract Containing 17% vegan-sourced DHA – Supports Cardio Health, Skin & Hair etc - Ideal for Vegans & Vegetarians View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement Triple Strength 2500 Mg View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INLIFE Ginkgo Biloba Extract Capsules 120mg | Herbal Supplement | Memory Support - 60 Vegetarian Capsules (Pack of 1, 60) View Details checkDetails

₹420

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rooted Actives Lions Mane mushroom Extract (60 g) | Memory, Focus, Brain Powder & Nerve Health. USDA Organic, 38% Beta Glucans View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZESPO Olive Leaf & Fruit Extract - 20% Oleuropein & Hydroxytyrosol Complex - Heart & Immune Support - Vegan Antioxidant Formula View Details checkDetails

₹645

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Siens By Dabur Multivitamin for Men-30 tablets | Enriched with 34 nutrients to Support Overall Health, Energy, Stamina & Muscle Function View Details checkDetails

₹404

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B-Complex Tablets View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Decode Age DAKE® Supplement, Supports Vision, Immunity, Bone, Heart and Skin Health, Vitamin D3, K2 (MK7), A & E 30 Veg Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lo! Foods Keto South Indian Mixture (2 x 200g) | 3g Net Carb | Keto Snack Tested for Keto Diet | Low Carb Snack | Diet Snacks Food | Keto Namkeen View Details checkDetails

₹597

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Alpino Chocolate oats 3 kg combo View Details checkDetails

₹1,467

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Healthy Because Millet Quinoa Dosa Instant Mix, 200g each | Dosa Premix - No Rice | Instant and Healthy South Indian Breakfast | No Preservatives | Low Gi | High Protein View Details checkDetails

₹539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TGL Co. Mogo Mogo Green Tea (50G Tin Can) | Antioxidant-Rich | Refreshing & Natural Flavor | No Artificial Additives | Supports Digestion & Gut Health | Loose Leaf Herbal Blend View Details checkDetails

₹629

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INLIFE Green Tea Extract Capsules | Standardised to > 50% Polyphenols | Antioxidant | Herbal Supplement for Men Women, 500 mg - 60 Vegetarian Capsules (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellona Keto Fat Burner 90 Capsules 1000MG, Weight Loss Supplement With Garcinia Cambogia, Green Coffee Beans Green Tea Extract Metabolism Booster, Fat Burner For Men & Women (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Keynote Cocoa Powder | Raw Flavonoid Rich Non-Alkalized Non-Dutched Natural Unsweetened Cacao | Bean to Powder | Vacuum Packed Glass Jar 140 grams View Details checkDetails

₹695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Trexgenics® Citron-C Citrus Bioflavonoids 20%-Rosehip 35%-Vitamin C Complex 650mg - Collagen Builder, Vein Health, Immunity, Antioxidant & Skin (60 Veg. Capsules) View Details checkDetails

₹738

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthyHey Nutrition Woman Plus Soy Isoflavones with Calcium - 60 Vegetable Capsules View Details checkDetails

₹786

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Probiotics Supplement 50 Billion CFU Gut Health Supplements View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tata 1mg Probiotics 30 Billion CFUs+ Capsules with Prebiotic Fiber- 60 Count | Gut Health & Digestion Support Supplement | For Men & Women View Details checkDetails

₹395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthyHey Nutrition Probiotics 50 Billion CFU Multi- Strains, 60 Veg. Capsules, Targeted Release Technology, Stomach Acid Resistant, No Need for Refrigeration, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free View Details checkDetails

₹988

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Amazon Freedom Festival begins in a few hours, and this is the best time to improve your gut and mental health by investing in nutraceutical supplements. From Omega-3 Fatty Acids to Probiotics, Amazon has a wide range of nutraceutical supplements for a fitter and healthy you. If you too are planning to buy these supplements to improve your health, then you are at the right spot.

Best nutraceutical supplements for your health
Best nutraceutical supplements for your health

To help you chose the right nutraceutical supplements, here is the deal for you:

 

Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Omega-3 fatty acids support brain function, heart health, and reduce inflammation. These essential fats, mainly found in fish oil, flaxseeds, and walnuts, help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and support cognitive performance. The body cannot produce omega-3s on its own, making dietary intake crucial. They also improve joint flexibility, boost immunity, and may help manage depression.

1.

HealthyHey Sports Omega 3 Fish Oil | Omega 3 Fish Oil Capsules For Women and Men - 300 Softgels (EPA 600 - DHA 400)
Loading Suggestions...

2.

NUTROVA Complete Omega 3 Vegan and Gelatin-Free 60 capsules with Marine Algal Extract Containing 17% vegan-sourced DHA – Supports Cardio Health, Skin & Hair etc - Ideal for Vegans & Vegetarians
Loading Suggestions...

3.

Neuherbs Deep Sea Omega 3 Fish Oil - Omega 3 Supplement Triple Strength 2500 Mg
Loading Suggestions...

Herbal Extracts

Herbal extracts deliver concentrated plant-based compounds that promote wellness and treat various conditions naturally. Derived from roots, leaves, or flowers, they retain the active ingredients of herbs in potent form. Common examples include ashwagandha for stress, turmeric for inflammation, and ginseng for energy. These extracts support immunity, digestion, and hormonal balance. Unlike raw herbs, extracts offer faster absorption and consistent dosage. 

 

4.

INLIFE Ginkgo Biloba Extract Capsules 120mg | Herbal Supplement | Memory Support - 60 Vegetarian Capsules (Pack of 1, 60)
Loading Suggestions...

5.

Rooted Actives Lions Mane mushroom Extract (60 g) | Memory, Focus, Brain Powder & Nerve Health. USDA Organic, 38% Beta Glucans
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Vitamins

Vitamins are essential micronutrients that support body functions like metabolism, immunity, and cell repair. Each vitamin—A, B, C, D, E, and K—performs specific roles, from improving vision and bone health to aiding nerve function. The body often requires these in small amounts but cannot synthesize many on its own, making diet or supplements necessary. Found in fruits, vegetables, dairy, and grains, vitamins help prevent deficiencies and chronic illnesses. 

 

7.

Siens By Dabur Multivitamin for Men-30 tablets | Enriched with 34 nutrients to Support Overall Health, Energy, Stamina & Muscle Function
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B-Complex Tablets
Loading Suggestions...

9.

Decode Age DAKE® Supplement, Supports Vision, Immunity, Bone, Heart and Skin Health, Vitamin D3, K2 (MK7), A & E 30 Veg Capsules
Loading Suggestions...

Fortified Foods

Fortified foods provide added vitamins and minerals to prevent nutrient deficiencies and improve public health. Manufacturers enrich everyday items like cereals, milk, and bread with iron, folic acid, calcium, or vitamin D. These foods support growth, bone strength, and immunity, especially in populations with limited access to diverse diets. Fortification helps combat malnutrition and conditions like anaemia and rickets. 

 

10.

Lo! Foods Keto South Indian Mixture (2 x 200g) | 3g Net Carb | Keto Snack Tested for Keto Diet | Low Carb Snack | Diet Snacks Food | Keto Namkeen
Loading Suggestions...

11.

Alpino Chocolate oats 3 kg combo
Loading Suggestions...

12.

Healthy Because Millet Quinoa Dosa Instant Mix, 200g each | Dosa Premix - No Rice | Instant and Healthy South Indian Breakfast | No Preservatives | Low Gi | High Protein
Loading Suggestions...

Beverages

Beverages range from water and juices to energy drinks and functional drinks that hydrate and nourish the body. Many are enhanced with vitamins, minerals, herbs, or probiotics to deliver targeted health benefits. Green tea provides antioxidants, while sports drinks replenish electrolytes after exercise. Functional beverages support digestion, immunity, and mental clarity. People often choose drinks based on taste, purpose, or lifestyle needs. With increasing health awareness, consumers prefer beverages that offer refreshment along with nutritional and performance-boosting properties.

13.

TGL Co. Mogo Mogo Green Tea (50G Tin Can) | Antioxidant-Rich | Refreshing & Natural Flavor | No Artificial Additives | Supports Digestion & Gut Health | Loose Leaf Herbal Blend
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

15.

Wellona Keto Fat Burner 90 Capsules 1000MG, Weight Loss Supplement With Garcinia Cambogia, Green Coffee Beans Green Tea Extract Metabolism Booster, Fat Burner For Men & Women (Pack of 1)
Loading Suggestions...

Flavonoids

Flavonoids are powerful plant compounds that act as antioxidants, protecting the body from cellular damage and inflammation. Found in colourful fruits, vegetables, tea, dark chocolate, and red wine, they support heart health, brain function, and immune defence. Flavonoids also enhance blood flow and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. Their natural anti-inflammatory properties make them a key component in disease prevention. 

 

16.

Keynote Cocoa Powder | Raw Flavonoid Rich Non-Alkalized Non-Dutched Natural Unsweetened Cacao | Bean to Powder | Vacuum Packed Glass Jar 140 grams
Loading Suggestions...

17.

Trexgenics® Citron-C Citrus Bioflavonoids 20%-Rosehip 35%-Vitamin C Complex 650mg - Collagen Builder, Vein Health, Immunity, Antioxidant & Skin (60 Veg. Capsules)
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Probiotics

Probiotics are live beneficial bacteria that support gut health, digestion, and immunity. Found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and kimchi, they restore the natural balance of the intestinal microbiota. They help reduce bloating, support nutrient absorption, and prevent harmful bacterial overgrowth. Probiotic supplements target issues like IBS, diarrhea, or weakened immunity. 

 

19.

Carbamide Forte Probiotics Supplement 50 Billion CFU Gut Health Supplements
Loading Suggestions...

20.

Tata 1mg Probiotics 30 Billion CFUs+ Capsules with Prebiotic Fiber- 60 Count | Gut Health & Digestion Support Supplement | For Men & Women
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Though these supplements help in improving your overall health, it is still advisable to consult a dietician or physician before consuming them.

 

Similar articles for you:

Skincare under 499: Get best deals on face washes, face creams, toners, and more at Amazon

Get up to 80% off on sunglasses, perfumes, and makeup on Amazon Freedom Festival

Top 8 Backpacks at up to 60% off during Amazon Freedom Sale that starts tomorrow

 

FAQ for nutraceutical supplements

  • What are nutraceutical supplements?

    Nutraceutical supplements are products derived from food sources that provide additional health benefits beyond basic nutrition. They may help prevent chronic diseases, support immune function, and improve overall wellness.

  • Are nutraceutical the same as dietary supplements?

    While they overlap, nutraceutical often include functional foods, herbal products, and bioactive compounds with therapeutic benefits, whereas dietary supplements focus more on essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals.

  • Are nutraceutical safe to use?

    Generally, yes—when taken as directed. Reputable brands follow quality standards and provide clinically tested ingredients. However, improper use or mixing with medications may lead to side effects, so consult a doctor if in doubt.

  • Do nutraceutical have side effects?

    Most nutraceutical are safe, but individual reactions can vary. Mild side effects like digestive discomfort or allergic reactions may occur in some users. Always read the ingredient list and usage instructions.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Get nutraceutical supplements at up to 50% off at Amazon Freedom Festival and improve your gut and mental health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On