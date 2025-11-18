3 Vitamin B12-Packed Breakfast Recipes to Boost Your Energy and Wellness This Winter

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day; it is the first meal that the body receives after a long time of fasting. This is the reason it is said not to skip breakfast, because the body needs a good intake of food to start the day. According to a study conducted by Frontiers in Pediatrics in 2024, skipping breakfast often leads to low energy and a lack of focus. When the body gets a good breakfast, it stabilises the metabolism, supports digestion, and helps you to stay active throughout the day. Vitamin B12 Breakfast Recipes(Freepik)

As per the research done by FSSAI, Vitamin B12 plays an important role when it comes to breakfast; it supports the body to produce energy, nerve health, red blood cell formation, and overall brain function. When the body gets enough B12, it feels more alert, active, and focused. The body gives many signs when B12 levels are low, which can lead to tiredness, muscle weakness, poor concentration, and mood dips. Adding B12-rich foods like dairy, paneer, and curd to your breakfast helps your body start the day strong and stay energetic throughout the day.

3 Delicious and Vitamin B12-Rich Breakfast

Paneer Besan Chilla

A simple and easy-to-make vitamin B12-rich breakfast. Paneer Besan chilla is a great way to give kids and your body the much-needed Vitamin B12 in the morning.

Ingredients

1 cup besan

½ cup grated paneer

¼ cup curd

½ cup water

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 small onion

1 green chilli

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cumin seeds

Salt to taste

1-2 tbsp oil for cooking

Instructions

Take a bowl and add besan, curd, turmeric, cumin, salt, chopped onions, and coriander. Slowly start to pour water and whisk it gently to make a smooth and flowing batter. Then add the grated paneer and mix it gently. Take a non-stick pan and heat it on medium flame, grease the pan lightly with oil. Take a ladle and scoop the batter, pour the batter in the center, and gently start to make a circular motion to give it a round shape. Let it cook on medium heat until it turns golden brown on the bottom. Then flip the chilla and let it cook. Once cooked from both sides, you serve it with green chutney.

Curd Parfait With Nuts and Fruits

This curd parfait bowl is a quick and heal breakfast option when you're running late and want something nutritious. This bowl contains Vitamin B12 from dairy and fibre and good fats from the nuts and fruits.

Ingredients

1 cup thick curd

2 tbsp honey ot jaggery

¼ cup chopped mixed nuts (almonds, walnuts, cashews)

½ cup of seasonal fruits

1 tbsp chia seeds

Instructions

Take a bowl, add the curd, and whisk it until smooth. Once done whisking, add in honey and jaggery and mix it well again Take a tall glass or a jar, start layering with the curd in the bottom. Now add the chopped nuts, then add the fruits. Repeat the same process till the glass or jar is full. Sprinkle it with chia seeds and let it rest for a bit. And your breakfast is ready.

Cheese Spinach Power Toast

Cheese Spinach Power Toast is a warm, energising breakfast that gives the body B12 from cheese and iron and fiber from spinach. It’s perfect for morning energy, keeps you full and works great on busy winter days when you need something quick and nourishing.

Ingredients (Makes 2 toasts)

4 slices whole wheat or multigrain bread

½ cup grated cheese (Feta cheese)

1 cup chopped spinach

1 small onion, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped (optional)

1 tbsp butter

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp mixed herbs (optional)

Salt to taste

Instructions